Karnataka Cabinet Congratulates Banu Mustaq, Deepa Bhasthi Over Booker Prize Honour

The cabinet also offered a residential plot to Banu Mustaq in Bengaluru under the CM's discretionary quota.

Karnataka Cabinet Congratulates Banu Mustaq, Deepa Bhasthi Over Booker Prize Honour
Banu Mushtaq, author of 'Heart Lamp' holds her book as she poses for photographers upon arrival for the International Booker Prize, in London, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP)
Published : May 22, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution congratulating writer Banu Mustaq and literary translator Deepa Bhasthi for winning the International Booker Prize.

"The Cabinet wholeheartedly congratulated writer Banu Mustaq for winning the prestigious Booker prize, thereby making the entire country, especially Karnataka and Kannadigas, proud. The cabinet also passed a resolution in this regard," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

The cabinet also applauded Deepa Bhasthi, who translated Mustaq's work 'Edeya Hanate' into English as' Heart Lamp' and brought accolades to the Kannada language.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Government has decided to offer a residential plot in Bengaluru under the CM's discretionary quota to Banu Mustaq, provided she gives her consent. "Some people do not want to accept such offerings. Therefore, we will seek her consent before allotting the site,," he said. To a question, the Deputy Chief Minister said only the original writer of the award-winning book will be given the site.

Shortlisted among six worldwide titles, Mushtaq’s work appealed to the judges for its “witty, vivid, colloquial, moving and excoriating” style of capturing portraits of family and community tensions.

"This book was born from the belief that no story is ever small, that in the tapestry of human experience every thread holds the weight of the whole," said Mushtaq.

