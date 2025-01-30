ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Building Satellite Township With Worldclass Facilities Between Bidadi, Harohalli

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the much-awaited Greater Bengaluru Integrated Satellite Township project that will come up between Bidadi and Harohalli hoblis in Ramanagara district near the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

The new township will come up on 8,032 acres falling under 10 villages of Byramangala, Bannigere, Hosuru, K G Gollarapalya, Kanchugaranahalli, Aralalusandra, Kempaiahnapalya, Kanchugarahalli Kavalu, Mandalahalli and Vaderahalli hoblis.

"In order to decongest Bengaluru, the state government has plans to build integrated satellite townships at Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hosakote, Doddaballapur, Magadi and Bidadi towns. The Greater Bengaluru Satellite Township which got the approval from the cabinet today is one among them," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech for 2024-25 announced building these satellite townships.

The Karnataka government has already given a green signal for the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority, an upgraded entity of Greater Bengaluru Bidadi Smart City Planning Authority, to acquire 8,032 acres on a land-sharing basis according to which land owners will get up to 35-50% of developed land in compensation.