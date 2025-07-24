Karnataka Cabinet Accepts Justice Cunha Commission Report On Bengaluru Stampede

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will initiate legal proceedings against the managements of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), DNA Entertainment Network (DNAEN) and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
It will also initiate a departmental enquiry against five police officers, including former Bengaluru Police Commissioner, in connection with the June 4 stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the celebration of the maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) victory of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
As many as 11 persons were dead and over 70 people injured in the stampede that broke out at the stadium where lakhs of people gathered to witness the celebrations.
The state cabinet, which met here on Thursday, accepted the report of the one-man Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice (Retd) John Michael Cunha set up to investigate into the causes that led to the stampede and decided to initiate action against the private firms and police officers as recommended by the commission. Justice Cunha submitted his inquiry report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 11.
"The cabinet has accepted the Cunha commission's report in its entirety and will take action against erring firms and officials as recommended by the commission," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
Among the persons who will face legal action, include KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, former Secretary A Shankar, former Treasurer E S Jairam, Vice President of RCSPL Rajesh Menon, Managing Director of DNA Entertainment Networks Dr T Venkat Vardhan and Vice President Sunil Mathur.
The department enquiry will be conducted against former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shekar Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Cubbon Park Sub-Division) C Balakrishna and Cubbon Park Police Inspector A K Girish. The officers have currently been kept under suspension since June 7.
However, the commission has said nothing about the felicitation programme organised for the RCB players on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha. "Since the terms of references given to the inquiry commission limited only to the stampede at the stadium, the report says nothing about the programme at the Vidhana Soudha," a source said.
'It was an unauthorised event'
The commission in its inquiry report held RCSPL, KSCA and DNA responsible for the stampede as they did not take prior permission from the licensing authority as required under the provisions of the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bengaluru City) Order, 2009.
"The organisers were duty-bound to obtain prior permission at least seven days in advance furnishing the details such as the exact venue of the assembly, number of attendees, anticipated vehicular traffic and contact details of at least five persons from the organising committee. But none of these requirements were fulfilled by the organisers," the report said.
The report also blamed the organisers for inviting people for the event through their social media handles without making proper arrangements and also for making inconsistent and conflicting announcements with regard to the mode of entry into the stadium.
"Not regulating the entry into gates and making reckless announcements with regard to the entry into the stadium is the root cause for the stampede and the consequent deaths and injuries," the report stated.
Police officers were colluded with organisers
The enquiry report also came down heavily on the police officers for allowing the event despite knowing that it was unauthorised and being organised in haste without proper security arrangements.
"The police officers themselves were found working on bandobast at the command of the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police apparently in collusion and in nexus with the organisers even before the activation of the arrangements by the organisers," the report said.
The report also highlighted that the security provided by the police was inadequate and ineffective to meet the exigencies. "Out of 515 men and officers deputed for bandobast, only 79 men and officers were posted outside the gates to manage and control the crowd. Even these personnel were not visible at the venue during the crisis. Even the staff working at the control room failed to alert the security staff positioned in and around the entry gates, contributing to the severity of the incident. Despite the signs of overcrowding and rising risk the exit gates were not opened in time. It was a serious act of negligence on the part of security authorities and absence of emergency protocols," the report said.
Ambulances were parked 4km away from Stadium
The report said the ambulances were parked at distant locations such as Old Airport Road near the Command Hospital, which is almost 4km from the stadium premises. "This severely delayed the transportation of injured individuals to nearby healthcare centres," the report said. No casualty reception point or temporary medical centre was established near or at the venue. The absence of a basic emergency set-up meant that critical time was lost in providing life-saving care to victims of the stampede, the report added.