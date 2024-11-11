Karnataka Bypolls: BJP, Cong, JD(S) Leaders Make Last-Ditch Efforts on Final Day of Campaign

Bengaluru: Campaigning for Karnataka's high-stakes by-elections in the Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon assembly constituencies ends today at 5.30 pm. Party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and top leaders from BJP and JD(S), are making a last campaign push to secure votes in these fiercely contested constituencies. Polling is on November 13.
The by-election campaigns by respective parties have been marked by heated debates, particularly around the state’s ongoing Waqf property dispute, which has become a rallying issue for the opposition BJP and JD(S). BJP has criticized Congress over the handling of Waqf properties and corruption allegations, which it hopes will resonate with voters in Channapatna. Here, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy have made emotional appeals, while Congress leaders, including former MP D.K. Suresh, have launched counter criticism.
In Sandur, a constituency with a strong presence of Scheduled Caste voters, BJP leaders have leveraged internal reservation issues and recent corruption allegations within the state’s Excise Department to criticize Congress, aiming to sway public sentiment in their favor.
High-Profile Campaigners
Today's final campaign has seen prominent leaders such as former PM Deve Gowda, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, and Congress leaders. The star-studded presence highlights the prestige associated with these by-elections, which could influence the balance of power and voter sentiment in Karnataka.
Candidates in the Fray
In Channapatna, 31 candidates are contesting with the main fight between NDA-backed Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Congress's C.P. Yogeshwar. Shiggaon has eight candidates, with Bharat Bommai representing BJP taking on Pathan Yasir Ahmad Khan from Congress. Sandur sees a six-way contest with Congress’s E. Annapurna and BJP’s Bangaru Hanumanta among the key candidates.
Implications of Byelections
These by-elections carry significant political weight. Channapatna’s outcome could affect the broader political landscape in Karnataka, while the results in Shiggaon and Sandur will test Congress’s strength against the BJP-NDA alliance. With three assembly segments up for grabs and polling set to take place on November 13, the stakes remain high as public campaigning concludes, and all parties prepare for the final test on the polling day.
Read More:
1. Supreme Court Junks Prajwal Revanna Bail Appeal, Says 'You're So Powerful'