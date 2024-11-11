ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Bypolls: BJP, Cong, JD(S) Leaders Make Last-Ditch Efforts on Final Day of Campaign

Bengaluru: Campaigning for Karnataka's high-stakes by-elections in the Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon assembly constituencies ends today at 5.30 pm. Party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and top leaders from BJP and JD(S), are making a last campaign push to secure votes in these fiercely contested constituencies. Polling is on November 13.

The by-election campaigns by respective parties have been marked by heated debates, particularly around the state’s ongoing Waqf property dispute, which has become a rallying issue for the opposition BJP and JD(S). BJP has criticized Congress over the handling of Waqf properties and corruption allegations, which it hopes will resonate with voters in Channapatna. Here, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy have made emotional appeals, while Congress leaders, including former MP D.K. Suresh, have launched counter criticism.

In Sandur, a constituency with a strong presence of Scheduled Caste voters, BJP leaders have leveraged internal reservation issues and recent corruption allegations within the state’s Excise Department to criticize Congress, aiming to sway public sentiment in their favor.

High-Profile Campaigners

Today's final campaign has seen prominent leaders such as former PM Deve Gowda, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, and Congress leaders. The star-studded presence highlights the prestige associated with these by-elections, which could influence the balance of power and voter sentiment in Karnataka.