ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Sent To Police Custody For Issuing Death Threat To Contractor

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna, who was arrested in connection with harassment and issuing a death threat to a contractor, has been remanded in two days of police custody. However, the BJP MLA refuted the allegations, claiming that a conspiracy was hatched against him to defame him.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said BJP MLA N Munirathna, who was arrested in connection with two cases registered against him for allegedly issuing death threat to a BBMP contractor, has been remanded in two-day police custody.
BJP MLA N Munirathna, who was arrested in connection with two cases registered against him (ETV Bharat)

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said BJP MLA N Munirathna, who was arrested in connection with two cases registered against him for allegedly issuing death threat to a BBMP contractor, has been remanded in two-day police custody. The Minister further stated that there were no vendetta politics behind the former minister's arrest as he was taken into custody as per law.

It may be recalled that the BJP MLA, Munirathna representing the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru was picked up from Nangli village in Kolar's Mulbagal on Saturday evening on charges of harassing a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor and using casteist slurs against a former corporator.

Contractor Cheluvaraju, who is one of the complainants, has also released a purported audio recording of a phone conversation between him and the BJP MLA.

"A complaint has been lodged with the police alleging that he (Munirathna) used derogatory language about a former corporator, who was a block Congress president and also about a contractor. He was arrested based on a complaint. And now, the probe has been ordered," the Home Minister said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he stated this morning the BJP MLA was produced before a judge, who remanded Munirathna in two days of police custody.

"They will investigate, let's see what happens." "... his voice samples will be taken, it will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and it will be verified whether it is his voice or not," he added.

Meanwhile, Munirathna in a video statement on Saturday said that a conspiracy was hatched against him and described the allegations against him are baseless.

Furthermore, citing violation of party discipline, the state BJP has served a show cause notice on the party MLA and asked him to clarify the allegations before a Disciplinary Committee within five days. (With agency inputs)

Read more: BJP Leader Ashoka Takes Dig At Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said BJP MLA N Munirathna, who was arrested in connection with two cases registered against him for allegedly issuing death threat to a BBMP contractor, has been remanded in two-day police custody. The Minister further stated that there were no vendetta politics behind the former minister's arrest as he was taken into custody as per law.

It may be recalled that the BJP MLA, Munirathna representing the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru was picked up from Nangli village in Kolar's Mulbagal on Saturday evening on charges of harassing a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor and using casteist slurs against a former corporator.

Contractor Cheluvaraju, who is one of the complainants, has also released a purported audio recording of a phone conversation between him and the BJP MLA.

"A complaint has been lodged with the police alleging that he (Munirathna) used derogatory language about a former corporator, who was a block Congress president and also about a contractor. He was arrested based on a complaint. And now, the probe has been ordered," the Home Minister said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he stated this morning the BJP MLA was produced before a judge, who remanded Munirathna in two days of police custody.

"They will investigate, let's see what happens." "... his voice samples will be taken, it will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and it will be verified whether it is his voice or not," he added.

Meanwhile, Munirathna in a video statement on Saturday said that a conspiracy was hatched against him and described the allegations against him are baseless.

Furthermore, citing violation of party discipline, the state BJP has served a show cause notice on the party MLA and asked him to clarify the allegations before a Disciplinary Committee within five days. (With agency inputs)

Read more: BJP Leader Ashoka Takes Dig At Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA BJP MLA MUNIRATHNADEATH THREAT TO CONTRACTORKARNATAKA BJP MLA IN CUSTODYBJP ISSUES SHOW CAUSE NOTICEKARNATAKA BJP MLA IN POLICE CUSTODY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.