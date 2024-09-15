ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Sent To Police Custody For Issuing Death Threat To Contractor

BJP MLA N Munirathna, who was arrested in connection with two cases registered against him ( ETV Bharat )

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said BJP MLA N Munirathna, who was arrested in connection with two cases registered against him for allegedly issuing death threat to a BBMP contractor, has been remanded in two-day police custody. The Minister further stated that there were no vendetta politics behind the former minister's arrest as he was taken into custody as per law.

It may be recalled that the BJP MLA, Munirathna representing the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru was picked up from Nangli village in Kolar's Mulbagal on Saturday evening on charges of harassing a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor and using casteist slurs against a former corporator.

Contractor Cheluvaraju, who is one of the complainants, has also released a purported audio recording of a phone conversation between him and the BJP MLA.

"A complaint has been lodged with the police alleging that he (Munirathna) used derogatory language about a former corporator, who was a block Congress president and also about a contractor. He was arrested based on a complaint. And now, the probe has been ordered," the Home Minister said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he stated this morning the BJP MLA was produced before a judge, who remanded Munirathna in two days of police custody.