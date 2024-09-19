ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna and 6 others Booked for Rape, Sexual Harassment

A case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation has been registered against Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar BJP MLA Munirathna and six others ( ETV Bharat )

Ramanagara (Karnataka): A case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation has been registered against Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar BJP MLA Munirathna and six others, the police said on Thursday. It was registered following the complaint of a 40-year-old woman, who alleged that the incident took place in the Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction. In connection with the case, the woman was taken to the spot inspection and an investigation was conducted.

In the complaint, the woman alleged, ''Muniratna raped me by calling me to a godown. He had sexually assaulted me many times after capturing the video.''

Speaking about the case in Ramanagara, SP Karthik Reddy stated, "Yesterday, a woman lodged a complaint at the Kaggalipur Police Station against seven individuals, including MLA Munirathna from the RR Nagar constituency, alleging injustice. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Ramanagara DySP has been assigned to investigate. The woman was taken to the scene for a site inspection, and an investigation was carried out," he added.

"The court has directed that full details of the case cannot be disclosed at this time. The Ramanagara DySP is currently investigating, given the seriousness of the matter. A case has been registered against MLA Muniratna, along with Vijay Kumar, Kiran Kumar, Sudhakar, Lohit Gowda, Manjunath, and Loki,