Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraja Booked In Rowdy Sheeter's Murder

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Byrathi Basavaraja and four persons have been booked in the murder of rowdy sheeter Biklu Shivu in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

An FIR was filed against five persons following a complaint registered by Shivu's mother, who alleged that her son was facing life threats from the BJP MLA over a property dispute. She suspected that her son was murdered by unidentified individuals at the instigation of Basavaraja.

On Tuesday evening, Biklu Shivu (40) was allegedly hacked to death by four persons near his house in Bharatinagar. The former minister has been booked along with Jagadish, Vimal, Anil and Kiran in connection with the case. Basavaraja has been listed as accused number five in the FIR.

Senior police officials, including DCP D Devaraj and joint commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the spot and confirmed that Shivu had a long criminal record with 11 cases registered against him and a rowdy sheet opened in 2006.

In response to the allegation, Basavaraja claimed his name was being dragged into the case with malafide intention and that he had no connection with the murder. "I don't even know who Biklu Shivu is. Police have booked me in the case without even conducting a preliminary enquiry. I will fight the matter legally," he said pleading innocence.