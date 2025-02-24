ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka BJP Leader's Complaint Against Sam Pitroda Over Rs 150 Cr Forest Land Encroachment

A case was registered with the ED and Lokayukta against Sam Pitroda and others for allegedly acquiring Karnataka Forest Department land worth Rs 150 crore.

Sam Pitroda, President of the Overseas Congress Unit. (Etv Bharat)
Published : Feb 24, 2025, 6:44 PM IST

Bengaluru: A case has been registered with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Lokayukta against Sam Pitroda, President of the Overseas Congress Unit, along with five others, for allegedly acquiring government land belonging to the Karnataka Forest Department illegally. The land in question is valued at over Rs 150 crore.

The complaint was lodged by BJP South District President NR Ramesh, who submitted supporting documents against the accused, including former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka Forest and Environment Department Javed Akhtar, Principal Chief Conservators of Forests RK Singh and Sanjay Mohan, and Deputy Conservators of Forests of Bengaluru Urban Division N Ravindra Kumar and SS Ravishankar.

Allegations Of Illegal Land Possession

Sam Pitroda, officially known as Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, registered an organisation named Foundation for Revitalisation of Local Health Traditions (FRLHT) with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Mumbai on October 23, 1991. However, in 2010, the registration of this organisation was cancelled based on his request.

In 2008, an entity with the same name, FRLHT Trust, was registered with the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, on September 5, 2008. In 1996, Sam Pitroda applied to the Karnataka Forest Department, requesting to lease a reserved forest area for the cultivation and research of medicinal plants. Following his request, the Karnataka Forest Department leased five hectares (12.35 acres) of reserved forest land in Block ‘B’ of Jarakabande Kaval near Yelahanka, Bengaluru, to FRLHT, Mumbai, for five years. This lease was approved by the Ministry of Forest, Ecology & Environment, Government of India.

Upon completion of the initial lease period in 2001, the Karnataka Forest Department extended the lease for another 10 years. As per the 2001 order, the lease agreement for FRLHT officially ended on December 2, 2011. However, since then, the Karnataka Forest Department has not extended the lease nor taken back possession of the land.

Alleged Financial Irregularities and Corruption

According to the complaint, despite the lease expiring in 2011, FRLHT has continued occupying the land and generating revenue worth crores of rupees every year from the sale of medicinal plants. The complaint also alleges that senior officials in the Karnataka Forest Department, under political influence and bribery, have failed to reclaim government land for over 14 years.

NR Ramesh further accused officials of committing a serious offence by not informing the Ministry of Forest and Environment about the expiration of FRLHT’s lease agreement. He has demanded a thorough investigation and legal action against those responsible.

