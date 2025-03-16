Bengaluru’s Garbage Crisis Deepens Amid Piling-Up Waste Across City And Heightening Health Risks

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon City and Garden City, is also becoming unpopular as a "Garbage City." Piles of uncollected waste are accumulating on streets, emitting a foul smell and raising fears of an epidemic. The city's municipal vehicles, loaded with garbage, remain idle due to stalled waste disposal operations.
The waste management issue in Bengaluru, much like its perennial traffic problem, has resurfaced. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been unable to manage garbage disposal efficiently. Dumping at the Mittaganahalli quarry near Kannur has been halted, leaving over 400 garbage trucks stranded across the city. Despite regulations requiring scientific waste management, unscientific disposal continues unabated.
BBMP officials are emphasizing citizen responsibility in waste segregation and disposal. Basavaraj Kabade, BBMP Solid Waste Management Chief Engineer, stated that citizens must segregate and process waste at the household level to mitigate the crisis.
Public Outrage and Health Concerns
Residents are outraged over the worsening garbage crisis. Contaminated water mixed with sewage is entering borewells near landfill sites, leading to reports of cattle deaths. Many locals have stopped BBMP vehicles, protesting the unscientific dumping of waste. Areas like Lalbagh and Siddapur Road are filled with garbage, forcing pedestrians to cover their noses due to the unbearable stench.
The public is making repeated complaints to the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) Chief Engineer and Chief Manager. The atmosphere continues to deteriorate as garbage remains uncollected, and compactor vehicles stand idle.
Political Repercussions: Assembly Debates and Accusations
The garbage issue has also made its way into the Assembly and Legislative Council. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing the crisis, alleged that Bengaluru MLAs from all parties were "blackmailing" him over garbage contracts. He also stated that the government is looking to acquire land in Doddaballapur for waste disposal, with more details to be revealed soon.
To address local opposition in Kannur, Shivakumar has instructed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to hold a meeting on March 19. Until then, garbage disposal remains stalled, worsening the situation.
New Garbage Tax Proposal Draws Criticism
The government is considering imposing a new garbage tax, aiming to generate Rs 600 crore annually. Residents see this as an additional financial burden, especially when existing funds are not being effectively used for waste management. Citizens are demanding transparency on how garbage tax revenues are utilized.
Opposition Calls for a Permanent Solution
With garbage piling up, the opposition BJP has demanded a lasting solution to the crisis. Malleswaram MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan highlighted that residents of Mittaganahalli and other affected areas have blocked trucks from entering treatment plants, citing unscientific waste disposal. Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy added that improper waste segregation has led to water contamination in borewells and lakes.
Despite Shivakumar's vision for "Brand Bangalore," opposition leaders argue that the government has failed to resolve the long-standing garbage issue.
Health Hazards and Environmental Impact
The crisis poses significant health risks. Animal, medical, and industrial waste is being dumped together, increasing the threat of disease outbreaks. Reports indicate that groundwater is contaminated, leading to respiratory and skin ailments among children and the elderly. In some areas, dead fish have been found in lakes due to pollution.
Residents and local organizations have raised concerns with the Kannur Gram Panchayat, demanding immediate action to prevent further environmental damage.
National Green Tribunal’s Involvement
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been actively involved in multiple cases concerning waste management in Bengaluru. The BBMP has faced directives and penalties for failing to implement proper waste disposal systems and violating environmental regulations. The tribunal has criticized the civic body for not disclosing crucial data on waste management.
A few months ago, the NGT ordered the government to submit a detailed status report on the remediation of 78.94 lakh tonnes of legacy waste across nine landfill sites managed by BBMP. The order, issued on September 1, 2024, highlights the urgent need for proper waste management strategies in the city.
What’s Next?
According to Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the March 19 meeting is expected to decide whether garbage disposal at the Mittaganahalli quarry will resume. However, BBMP officials warn that even if dumping is allowed, the site can only accommodate waste for another month before the crisis resurfaces.
BBMP is currently searching for a new waste disposal unit near Mahadevapura. If a suitable site is not found soon, Bengaluru’s garbage problem could escalate further, worsening living conditions in the city. As the situation remains unresolved, Bengaluru faces an uncertain future amid a continuing waste disposal crisis.