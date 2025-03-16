ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru’s Garbage Crisis Deepens Amid Piling-Up Waste Across City And Heightening Health Risks

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon City and Garden City, is also becoming unpopular as a "Garbage City." Piles of uncollected waste are accumulating on streets, emitting a foul smell and raising fears of an epidemic. The city's municipal vehicles, loaded with garbage, remain idle due to stalled waste disposal operations.

The waste management issue in Bengaluru, much like its perennial traffic problem, has resurfaced. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been unable to manage garbage disposal efficiently. Dumping at the Mittaganahalli quarry near Kannur has been halted, leaving over 400 garbage trucks stranded across the city. Despite regulations requiring scientific waste management, unscientific disposal continues unabated.

BBMP officials are emphasizing citizen responsibility in waste segregation and disposal. Basavaraj Kabade, BBMP Solid Waste Management Chief Engineer, stated that citizens must segregate and process waste at the household level to mitigate the crisis.

Public Outrage and Health Concerns

Residents are outraged over the worsening garbage crisis. Contaminated water mixed with sewage is entering borewells near landfill sites, leading to reports of cattle deaths. Many locals have stopped BBMP vehicles, protesting the unscientific dumping of waste. Areas like Lalbagh and Siddapur Road are filled with garbage, forcing pedestrians to cover their noses due to the unbearable stench.

The public is making repeated complaints to the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) Chief Engineer and Chief Manager. The atmosphere continues to deteriorate as garbage remains uncollected, and compactor vehicles stand idle.

Bengaluru waste disposal crisis. (ETV Bharat)

Political Repercussions: Assembly Debates and Accusations

The garbage issue has also made its way into the Assembly and Legislative Council. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing the crisis, alleged that Bengaluru MLAs from all parties were "blackmailing" him over garbage contracts. He also stated that the government is looking to acquire land in Doddaballapur for waste disposal, with more details to be revealed soon.

To address local opposition in Kannur, Shivakumar has instructed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to hold a meeting on March 19. Until then, garbage disposal remains stalled, worsening the situation.

New Garbage Tax Proposal Draws Criticism

The government is considering imposing a new garbage tax, aiming to generate Rs 600 crore annually. Residents see this as an additional financial burden, especially when existing funds are not being effectively used for waste management. Citizens are demanding transparency on how garbage tax revenues are utilized.