Karnataka: Beer Worth Rs 98 Crore Seized in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Beer worth Rs 98 crores was seized from a factory in Himmavu village of Nanjangudu taluk under Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 2, district officials said on Thursday.

It is understood that an anonymous person called the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency Electoral Officer CT Shilpanag and informed about the illegal storage of liquor. Later, Shilpanag instructed Excise DC Nagashayan to take further action.

"On the instructions of the DC, Nagashayan, after visiting and inspecting the unit of United Breweries Limited, a joint operation was conducted with the Joint Commissioner of Excise, Mysore Division and illegal liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore was seized and a case was registered against the brewery unit," officials said.

Excise DC Nagashayana said, "On the instructions of Election Officer Shilpanag, we went there and checked the records of the unit and all the CCTV cameras. It was found that on March 30, 14,000 cartons of beer were transported out of the factory in 17 lorries. Over 7,000 different brands of beer were stocked in the room. We have also seized 7000 cartons of beer stored illegally and 5,81,000 cartons of legally prepared beer."

"Along with that, we have confiscated all kinds of raw materials used for manufacturing and sealed the factory. This is a violation of the Excise Act and a case has been registered in this connection. An FIR has been registered against 17 people. The 17 accused will be apprehended and a probe is underway. The area from where beer was seized falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. A case of illegal stocking has been registered as the model code of conduct is in force," he added.