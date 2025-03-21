Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada Groups Rally For State’s Rights, Demand Government Action

Bengaluru: Kannada Vakkoota has called for a statewide bandh on March 22, led by pro-Kannada leader Vatal Nagaraj, to protest various issues affecting the state, its language, and its people. Several pro-Kannada organisations have extended their support, urging the government to address their long-standing demands.

Government Accused of Suppressing the Bandh

The bandh, organised in the interest of Kannada and Kannadigas, saw strong criticism of the state government. The protesters accused the administration of attempting to suppress their movement by deploying police forces against pro-Kannada activists.

“No one can stop us from observing this bandh. We are not contesting elections or running businesses; this is a struggle for Kannada and Karnataka,” declared Vatal Nagaraj, emphasising that the movement was purely for the welfare of the state and not for personal or political gains.

Deputy CM Under Fire for Lack of Support

The Kannada Vakkoota also took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who had stated in the Assembly that the government would not support the bandh. Criticising this stance, Sa Ra Govind, another Kannada Vakkoota leader, reminded Shivakumar of the support he received from Kannada activists during his protest for the Mekedatu project.

“When you were in opposition, we stood by you. Now that you are in power, rather than standing with pro-Kannada organisations, you are betraying the people of Karnataka,” Govind stated. Vatal Nagaraj further argued that Mekedatu and Mahadayi issues fall under the government's responsibilities. “The people gave you a mandate to fight for them, but you are failing to discharge your duties. That is why we are forced to take up these issues,” he said.

Massive Protest March Planned Despite Restrictions

The bandh organisers announced that a massive protest march would be held from Town Hall to Freedom Park, with demonstrations continuing at Freedom Park despite police restrictions. “We are prepared to observe the Karnataka bandh at any cost. The government cannot take away our democratic right to protest,” Vatal Nagaraj asserted.

The leaders also criticised certain business organisations that expressed moral support, but refused to shut down shops and hotels. Pro-Kannada activists urged all commercial establishments, restaurant associations and trade organisations to join the protest by closing their businesses for the day.

Demands of Kannada Vakkoota

The protesters raised several pressing demands. They called for the overall development of North Karnataka and the state’s border areas. They demanded strict measures to protect Belagavi and urged the government to impose a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), citing its alleged anti-Karnataka activities. Furthermore, they insisted on the deportation of MES and Shiv Sena activists involved in violence against Kannada interests. The removal of Sambhaji’s statue from Karnataka was also among their demands, as was the call for strict punishment for those responsible for attacking a Kannada conductor.

Opposing what they described as cultural imposition, the pro-Kannada groups strongly voiced their opposition to the imposition of Hindi in Karnataka. Another key demand was the immediate rollback of metro fare hikes, which they argue place an undue financial burden on daily commuters. Additionally, they raised concerns about local Kannadiga drivers losing jobs, alleging that corporate companies were hiring North Indian drivers on a contract basis at the expense of locals.

Rising Prices Under Congress Government

The protest also highlighted rising inflation and price hikes since the Congress government took office in Karnataka. Protesters pointed to increased bus fares and metro fare hikes, calling them a burden on the common people. With the bandh gaining momentum, the Karnataka government now faces mounting pressure to address the concerns of pro-Kannada groups and take necessary steps to resolve their grievances.

