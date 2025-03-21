ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Bandh On March 22: What's Open, What's Closed? Metro & Transport Updates

State-wide bandh to be observed in Karnataka on March 22. The bandh may impact cities and towns, including Bengaluru. ( File photo: Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: Several pro-Kannada organisations called for a statewide bandh on March 22 from 6 AM to 6 PM. The bandh is expected to impact major cities, including Bengaluru, with disruptions in transportation, business operations and public services.

Impact on Bengaluru: Will Metro and BMTC Operate?

Large-scale protests and rallies are planned across Bengaluru. Major shopping malls, theatres and commercial establishments are expected to remain closed. While the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has extended moral support, buses are expected to operate, albeit with possible reduced frequency due to lower commuter turnout. Thousands of auto-rickshaws will stay off the roads. There is no official announcement yet regarding Namma Metro services, but an update is expected by Friday evening. If passenger movement is low, metro train frequency might be reduced for the day.

How Will the Bandh Affect the Public?

The bandh has received backing from multiple organisations, including film industry representatives, auto-rickshaw unions, and taxi driver associations. Street vendor unions have also pledged moral support. Disruptions in public transport and daily commutes are anticipated in Bengaluru and other districts. Long-distance travellers, weekend outings, and scheduled plans may be affected. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

State-run transport services, including KSRTC and BMTC, have not officially confirmed their participation in the bandh. More clarity on their operations is expected by Friday evening.

Ola, Uber Services to Be Affected

Ola and Uber driver unions, along with auto-rickshaw associations, announced their participation in the bandh. Regular taxi commuters will need to arrange alternative transportation options.

Will Essential Services Be Available?

Essential services such as milk supply, fruits, vegetables and pharmacies will remain operational. Hospitals will continue to provide regular services. Liquor stores have not confirmed their status, but indications suggest they will remain open.

Protests and Demonstrations Across Karnataka

Demonstrations and rallies will be held in Bengaluru and other district headquarters. Protesters will voice their opposition against alleged atrocities on Kannadigas and demand strict action against such incidents. A major protest rally will take place in Bengaluru from Town Hall to Freedom Park at 10:30 AM. Except for essential services, most businesses and public establishments are expected to remain closed.