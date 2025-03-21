Karnataka Bandh On March 22: What's Open, What's Closed? Metro & Transport Updates

Bengaluru: Several pro-Kannada organisations called for a statewide bandh on March 22 from 6 AM to 6 PM. The bandh is expected to impact major cities, including Bengaluru, with disruptions in transportation, business operations and public services.
Impact on Bengaluru: Will Metro and BMTC Operate?
Large-scale protests and rallies are planned across Bengaluru. Major shopping malls, theatres and commercial establishments are expected to remain closed. While the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has extended moral support, buses are expected to operate, albeit with possible reduced frequency due to lower commuter turnout. Thousands of auto-rickshaws will stay off the roads. There is no official announcement yet regarding Namma Metro services, but an update is expected by Friday evening. If passenger movement is low, metro train frequency might be reduced for the day.
How Will the Bandh Affect the Public?
The bandh has received backing from multiple organisations, including film industry representatives, auto-rickshaw unions, and taxi driver associations. Street vendor unions have also pledged moral support. Disruptions in public transport and daily commutes are anticipated in Bengaluru and other districts. Long-distance travellers, weekend outings, and scheduled plans may be affected. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly.
State-run transport services, including KSRTC and BMTC, have not officially confirmed their participation in the bandh. More clarity on their operations is expected by Friday evening.
Ola, Uber Services to Be Affected
Ola and Uber driver unions, along with auto-rickshaw associations, announced their participation in the bandh. Regular taxi commuters will need to arrange alternative transportation options.
Will Essential Services Be Available?
Essential services such as milk supply, fruits, vegetables and pharmacies will remain operational. Hospitals will continue to provide regular services. Liquor stores have not confirmed their status, but indications suggest they will remain open.
Protests and Demonstrations Across Karnataka
Demonstrations and rallies will be held in Bengaluru and other district headquarters. Protesters will voice their opposition against alleged atrocities on Kannadigas and demand strict action against such incidents. A major protest rally will take place in Bengaluru from Town Hall to Freedom Park at 10:30 AM. Except for essential services, most businesses and public establishments are expected to remain closed.
Schools and Offices: What’s the Status?
Private school associations have extended moral support to the bandh, but have confirmed that schools will function as usual. Examinations scheduled for the day will not be disrupted. Private colleges will also remain open. Government offices will be closed as March 22 falls on the fourth Saturday, a designated holiday. Banks will also be shut for the same reason.
Organisations Supporting the Bandh
- Several unions and organisations expressed their support, including
- Auto-rickshaw driver unions
- Ola and Uber driver associations
- Various pro-Kannada groups
- Goods vehicle driver unions
- Kannada film industry representatives
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) Not Supporting the Bandh
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has announced that it does not support the bandh. KRV President TA Narayan Gowda stated that the organisation had already led significant protests in Belagavi regarding the recent assault on a KSRTC bus conductor by a Maratha group. He mentioned that the police commissioner had assured action against such attacks, making a bandh unnecessary.
Why Is the Bandh Being Called?
The bandh has been called to protest the recent attack on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi by a group allegedly demanding he speak in Marathi. The pro-Kannada organisations demand strict action against those responsible and seek measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Additionally, the bandh is being used to highlight concerns about border issues and regional development in North Karnataka.
Police Prepared for Security Measures
The police have issued notices to transport unions and other organisations regarding the bandh, warning them of legal consequences for any unlawful activities. Security measures are being tightened, especially in Bengaluru, to prevent any untoward incidents.
With multiple organisations participating and disruptions expected across various sectors, the Karnataka bandh is likely to have a significant impact on public movement and daily activities. Citizens are advised to stay updated on official announcements before making travel or work-related plans.
Read more: Karnataka RTC Bus Strike, Scheduled For Dec 31, Called Off After Assurance By CM Siddaramaiah