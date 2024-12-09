ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Assembly Session: Waqf Property, Panchamasali Reservation Rock First Day

Belagavi: The Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly opened on a chaotic note as the Waqf property dispute and demand for the reservation of the Panchamasali community dominated the day's proceedings, leading to heated verbal exchanges and disruptions. The first day was marked by noisy protests and accusations between the ruling party and the opposition, forcing speaker U T Khader to intervene several times to restore order.

The session began with the customary condolence motion, followed by Khader’s announcement about the renovation of the speaker’s chair and the installation of a painting of Basavanna’s Anubhav Mantapa in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. However, tensions quickly rose when the leader of the opposition R Ashok demanded priority for a no-confidence motion discussion on the Waqf property issue.

Ashok alleged that Basavanna's temples were being converted into Waqf properties, sparking an uproar from ruling party members. Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil countered with strong words, accusing the BJP and RSS of betraying Basavanna’s ideals. "The BJP has no moral authority to speak on Basavanna. Their actions have always opposed his philosophy," Patil said, intensifying the commotion.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda defended the government’s stand, saying they were ready to address the Waqf issue but emphasised adherence to procedural rules. "We are open to discussions, but the BJP is wasting the House’s time on political theatrics. Let it follow proper rules. Political stunts will not help anyone," he said.