Karnataka Assembly Passes A Resolution Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Urges Centre To Withdraw It

Bengaluru: Amidst protest by the Opposition BJP, the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 describing it as "anti-constitution" and against the principle of equity, equality and parity.

The resolution was passed through a voice vote even as BJP MLAs demanded voting while blaming the state government for trying to appease Muslims. The resolution moved by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil read; "This house unanimously rejected the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 as it is completely against the universal aspirations of the people of the state and urged the state to withdraw the centre."

Earlier, Patil said as per the constitution, the state and the central governments have equal legislative powers on Waqf matters. But the Centre through this unilateral legislation is trying to infringe upon the state's executive and legislative powers. The bill is also against the principles of federal structure besides aiming to weaken the Waqf Boards by taking away their powers. It also destroys the democratic features of the Waqf Act as it seeks to appoint nominated members and chairmen to Waqf Boards.

Opposing the resolutions, Opposition Leader R Ashoka, BJP MLAs Sunil Kumar, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Araga Jnanendra accused the state government of trying to appease Muslims for its electoral gains. "This is the height of Muslim appeasement. The State Government is turning a blind eye to the sufferings of farmers whose land records were altered overnight in favour of the Waqf Board," Ashoka said.

The treasury bench members countered it saying that BJP was also trying to appease its votebank by opposing the resolution. Amidsts arguments between both the benches, Speaker U T Khader put the resolution for passage.

'Reserve 25% budget outlay for SC/STs'

The Assembly also passed a resolution urging the Union Government to enact a law to reserve 25 per cent of the planned expenditure of the Centre's budget for the welfare of people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as done in Karnataka.

Patil said the total outlay of the Centre's budget for 2025-26 stood at Rs 50.34 lakh crore. Of this, just Rs 1.68 lakh crore has been reserved for the development of SCs and Rs 1.29 lakh crore for STs. "This is abysmally low when compared to the population of SCs and STs that account for 25% of the country's total population. So we need to urge the centre to follow the practice that is being followed in Karnataka and reserve proportionate funds for the welfare of SCs and STs," Patil urged.

The BJP members opposed the resolution saying the State Government has no moral right to make such a demand. "On one hand, the Congress Government is taking the credit for enacting a law to reserve funds for SCs and STs in proportion to their population. On the other hand, it is using a major chunk of these funds for other purposes including its guarantee schemes," the opposition members alleged.