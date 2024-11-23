ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Assembly Bypolls Victory: Shivakumar Gives Credit To CM Siddaramaiah's Leadership

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday gave credit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership as well as the five guarantees for the Congress party’s success in the assembly by-polls.

Shivakumar said this victory was a prelude to the 2028 assembly election where the party would once again win. The Congress won the Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur Assembly segments.

The by-elections were held on November 13 and the results were announced today. The ruling Congress on Saturday retained its stronghold of Sandur, with its candidate E Annapoorna, winning the seat by defeating BJP's ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu.

In the Channapatna segment, Congress' C P Yogeeshwara won the "high profile" seat by defeating JD(S) candidate and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.