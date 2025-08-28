Karnataka Artist Celebrates Art By Making Miniature Ganesh Idols

Doddaballapura: Festivals are an occasion when the artists let loose their creativity. While the Ganesh festival is known for the huge idols of Lord Ganesh, an artist is drawing attention for making idols that are just a little more than a centimetre long. Jyoti Shantaraju can create beautiful Ganesh idols in various shapes and sizes, with the miniature size bringing in a unique charm.

The smallest idol made by her is just 1.2 cm in size, which she claims has found a place in the Universal Book of World Records.

Hailing from Dwaralu village of Shira taluka of Tumkur district, Jyoti is a devotee of the art. Married and mother of three children, she currently lives in Batarayanapura in Bengaluru, where she trains children and enthusiasts in pottery.

Miniature Ganesh idols made by Jyoti. (ETV Bharat)

It was her thirst to create something unique in pottery that led her to initially make small-sized Ganesh idols from clay. She first made an idol measuring 2.2 cm that received the Karnataka Achiever Book of Records honour.

In 2023, she attracted attention by making five musical Ganesh idols measuring just 2 cm each. The Dolu Ganapati, Veena Ganapati, Tabla Ganapati, Olaga Ganapati, and Harmonium Ganapati idols shaped by her hands also received the India Book of Records honour.

The artist, Jyoti Shantaraju, with her accolades. (ETV Bharat)

After the centimetre Ganesha idol, she started making millimetre Ganesha idols. In this process, she made an idol measuring just 1.2 cm that was just the size of a drumstick flower.

Jyoti told ETV Bharat, "I enjoy working with clay. It gives a kind of peace to the mind. Thus, it takes me to a meditative state while working. If I work with clay for two hours, my mind reaches a state of peace. No meditation is needed. Therefore, I have a desire to teach this art that I have learned to children.”

She said that children should be brought into contact with clay right from the beginning, as it is a good tool to bring out the hidden art in them.

She related that children have advanced in the art of making clay idols while using only ice cream sticks and scales. At a tender age, it is best to let their imagination run wild. They can come up with some of the most innovative ideas.

“My enthusiasm to teach them is increasing. Instead of destroying the environment and paying more money to bring Ganesh idols from outside and celebrating, it would be much better if we worship the idols made by our children," she said.

Also Read

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi: Cow Dung Ganpati Idols In Huge Demand In Dehradun