Karnataka To Form Anti-Communal Task Force To Curb Incidents In DK, Udupi Districts

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that a separate Anti-Communal Task Force will be set up to curb growing communal activities in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

"This task force will be stationed in these two districts, and it will be mandated to take action against people indulging, instigating and supporting communal activities. The force will be given a free hand," Parameshwara told reporters in Mangaluru.

The Home Minister on Saturday visited Mangaluru, which is tense following the murder of Hindu activist and rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty and a mob lynching incident in which Ashraf, a native of Wayanad, was killed.

"The communal tension is brewing in these two districts, and there is a need to curb it as a priority to establish peace and maintain law and order. Therefore, we have decided to set up an Anti-Communal Force on the lines of the Anti-Naxal Force," the Home Minister said.

He said that as many as eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas murder case, and about 20 people in the Ashraf case. "The government will not allow miscreants to disturb peace in these two districts. The communal forces, no matter which community they belong to, will not be allowed to violate the law. We will crush them and bring them to book," he said.