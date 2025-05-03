ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka To Form Anti-Communal Task Force To Curb Incidents In DK, Udupi Districts

The task force will be mandated to take action against people indulging in and supporting communal activities.

Representational
Representational (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that a separate Anti-Communal Task Force will be set up to curb growing communal activities in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

"This task force will be stationed in these two districts, and it will be mandated to take action against people indulging, instigating and supporting communal activities. The force will be given a free hand," Parameshwara told reporters in Mangaluru.

The Home Minister on Saturday visited Mangaluru, which is tense following the murder of Hindu activist and rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty and a mob lynching incident in which Ashraf, a native of Wayanad, was killed.

"The communal tension is brewing in these two districts, and there is a need to curb it as a priority to establish peace and maintain law and order. Therefore, we have decided to set up an Anti-Communal Force on the lines of the Anti-Naxal Force," the Home Minister said.

He said that as many as eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas murder case, and about 20 people in the Ashraf case. "The government will not allow miscreants to disturb peace in these two districts. The communal forces, no matter which community they belong to, will not be allowed to violate the law. We will crush them and bring them to book," he said.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that a separate Anti-Communal Task Force will be set up to curb growing communal activities in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

"This task force will be stationed in these two districts, and it will be mandated to take action against people indulging, instigating and supporting communal activities. The force will be given a free hand," Parameshwara told reporters in Mangaluru.

The Home Minister on Saturday visited Mangaluru, which is tense following the murder of Hindu activist and rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty and a mob lynching incident in which Ashraf, a native of Wayanad, was killed.

"The communal tension is brewing in these two districts, and there is a need to curb it as a priority to establish peace and maintain law and order. Therefore, we have decided to set up an Anti-Communal Force on the lines of the Anti-Naxal Force," the Home Minister said.

He said that as many as eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas murder case, and about 20 people in the Ashraf case. "The government will not allow miscreants to disturb peace in these two districts. The communal forces, no matter which community they belong to, will not be allowed to violate the law. We will crush them and bring them to book," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA TASK FORCECOMMUNAL ACTIVITIESDK UDUPI DISTRICTSVIOLENCE MURDERSBENGALURU TASK FORCE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.