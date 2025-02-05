3 Children Among Five Killed As KSRTC Bus Hits Their Bike at Karnataka's Yadagiri

Yadagiri/Raichur: Five members of a family, including three children, died on the spot when a KSRTC bus collided with a two-wheeler near Tinthani Cross (Kaman) near Surapura taluk in the Yadagiri district of Karnataka on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased are identified as Anjaneya Subedar (35 years old), his wife Gangamma Anjaneya Subedar (28), son Hanumantha (18 months), Pavithra (5 years), and Rayappa (3 years).

A temple fair was being held in Gudagunta, Lingasuguru Taluk of Raichur district. For that, Anjaneya had taken his wife, son, and wife's brother's children to his hometown on his bike and was leaving for Gudagunta from Halesagar via Bidar highway. At this time, a bus hit their bike, killing five people on the spot. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Surapura police station.