Karnal Farmer's Organic Kitchen Garden Has Fruits, Vegetables and Latest Addition Walnuts from Hilly Region

Karnal : At a time when the Haryana government is promoting organic farming, Bhagwat Singh Sandhu of Karnal is one who took to natural farming almost a decade ago and continues with the practice reaping high dividends.

But till now his organic farming has been restricted to a 1.25 acres area only which he considers as his kitchen garden where fruits of different varieties and vegetables grow in plenty not only to take care of the family’s needs but also a large number of neighbours and acquaintances who are regular beneficiaries of this organic farm produce.

Sandhu’s kitchen garden organic farming model has become a hit and the word has spread among farming community who are visiting Sandhu’s farm and replicating it in their own backyard.

Farmers from other states are also coming to learn the qualities of natural farming from him.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the farmer Bhagwat Singh Sandhu said, "I am a resident of Nagla Farm in Karnal. We have started natural farming as a kitchen garden in about 1.25 acres of land, in which we have planted fruit and vegetables. Fruit plants are grown according to each season. There are some fruit plants which do not grow in Haryana. But we have planted them in the fields here."

Farmer Bhagwat Singh Sandhu said, "We have planted about 15 types of fruits including Sapodilla, Guava, Golden Apple, Litchi, Jamun, Fig, Pear, Chauktra Peach, Banana and Mango in our field. We have planted 7 to 8 varieties of guava and mango in our field, which is being discussed everywhere."

Sandhu’s organic kitchen garden model augurs well for his relatives and farmers who are inspired by the practice and are trying to replicate.

Haryana government records and research on organic farming in the state show that the state has a total of 6605000 hectares of farm land of which a little over 5300 hectares have come under certified organic farming.

Out of these 5300 hectares of organic farming area, 4903 hectares comes under the National Programme for Organic Production and 400 hectares comes under the Partnership Guarantee System Certification.

In 2020-21, 5439 MT of agriculture production was by way of organic farming – one of the lowest in the country. But the state ranks fifth largest exporter of organic products in the country. So there is a lot of potential for organic farming in Haryana, research studies indicate.

Bhagawat Sandhu has done another experiment. While fruit bearing plants are large and rise into the sky, the ground underneath is being used by him for growing vegetables.

Sandhu elaborated: “Vegetables are planted in the empty space below. We grow vegetables of every season. That too without chemicals. We do not spray any kind of chemical in our field. Only in the month of November, a medicine is put in the roots of the trees, so that no fungus comes on the plant."

The produce from his kitchen garden is more than adequate for his family’s needs. Agriculture farming is Sandhu’s ancestral and traditional engagement.

“Our grandfather and father also used to do farming. They were very fond of fruit farming. Therefore, they planted almond and walnut trees in the field. We do farming without chemicals, so that we can stay healthy. Now we have so many fruits and vegetables in one acre that we cannot eat them ourselves. We send these fruits and vegetables to neighbours and relatives."

Another experiment by Sandhu has been yielding good results. Bhagawat Sandhu said that they have planted trees which are normally meant for hilly areas.

"We now have in our kitchen garden of 1.25 acre many such plants which are not cultivated in Haryana but found in hilly areas only. Hilly plants are surviving here in high temperatures and their production is also good. Like walnuts used to be grown on mountains. Litchi and many other types of fruit plants are being planted here, and these seem to have adapted to the environment here giving good production."

Bhagawat Sandhu has become a role model for many farmers far and near.

“Our method of farming has become a model now and has become so famous that farmers from other states including Punjab have come to see and learn this model. Every farmer should do natural farming for his food, so that he can eat vegetables and fruits prepared without pesticides," Sandhu said.

Bhagwat Sandhu's brother Sher Singh talking to ETV Bharat said: “we are not only doing chemical free farming ourselves, but we are also motivating other farmers to do this type of farming. We are making other farmers aware to plant more and more fruit plants. We prepare the plants ourselves and we also give saplings to the villagers who want to plant them for free.”