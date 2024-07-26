In Memoriam: Celebrating The Bravado Of Captain Vikram Batra on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Kargil War came to an official end 25 years ago on July 26, 1999. Since then, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually honouring India's victory over Pakistan and the valiant efforts of its soldiers who faced more than just Pakistani infiltrators on their way to victory in Kargil.
Known for his valiant actions during the 1999 war, Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra became a martyr during the conflict. He was serving as a captain in the 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. In the course of capturing Point 4875, or "Point 5140," on July 7, 1999, Batra and his group came under intense enemy fire.
On this day, India remembers the son of his soil who did not think twice before braving – and conquered – Kargil’s hostile conditions. He led his soldiers from the front and accomplished the effective seizure of the crucial peak in spite of being in great danger.
Vikram Batra was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The title "Sher Shah" (Lion King) was bestowed upon him due to his valor and fierce demeanor during combat. Batra was instrumental in the takeover of Point 5140, one of the Kargil region's hardest and most strategically significant peaks.
With the -famous "Yeh dil maange more (The heart wants more)" chant, the Captain hoisted the Tricolor at Point 5140 before turning towards achieveing success in yet another operation: conquering Point 4875. During the operation, he helped the Indian troops achieve a significant strategic advantage at a critical point, destroyed a machine gun position, and killed five Pakistani soldiers in a close-quarters encounter. Here, while helping to evacuate an injured member of his company, the Captain was hit in the chest by an enemy sniper.
Despite his severe injuries, he motivated his squad to press on. At three in the morning on June 20, 1999, point 5140 was recorded. He passed away in Kargil, Jammu & Kashmir, India, on July 7, 1999.
Vikram Batra's bravery and selflessness have inspired generations after generations, and he is revered as a national hero. He is remembered for his famous quote, "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolor (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure." In remembrance of his memory and sacrifice, the Indian Army has named a number of institutions and infrastructure projects after Captain Vikram Batra.
Awards And Honors: Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War, received several notable awards and honors for his bravery and sacrifice:
- Param Vir Chakra: India's highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra, is given to soldiers who have shown exceptional bravery in times of conflict. This award was given to Captain Batra posthumously in recognition of his extraordinary bravery during the Kargil War.
- Schools, Organisations: In an effort to preserve his legacy and motivate coming generations, a number of schools and organizations have been renamed in his honor.
- Postal Stamp: The Indian government issued a postal stamp in his honor, recognising his contributions and sacrifice.
- Artistic Boost: Books and movies that have portrayed his life and bravery have helped to further solidify his reputation as a national hero.
Museums and Memorials: Several edifices and stadiums have been constructed in the name of Captain Vikram Batra, the Hero of the Kargil War.
- National War Memorial, New Delhi
- Service Selection Centre, Allahabad
- Captain Vikram Batra Stadium, Palampur
The Kargil War: Pakistani infiltrators crossed the Line of Control and took up command in the Kargil district of Ladakh, sparking the conflict. The infiltrators were previously believed to be jihadis when they were first reported to the Indian Army on May 3. However, as the sheer scale of the invasion came to light over the course of the following couple of weeks, the Pakistani state's role could not be doubted.
