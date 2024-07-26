ETV Bharat / bharat

In Memoriam: Celebrating The Bravado Of Captain Vikram Batra on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Kargil War came to an official end 25 years ago on July 26, 1999. Since then, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually honouring India's victory over Pakistan and the valiant efforts of its soldiers who faced more than just Pakistani infiltrators on their way to victory in Kargil.



Known for his valiant actions during the 1999 war, Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra became a martyr during the conflict. He was serving as a captain in the 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. In the course of capturing Point 4875, or "Point 5140," on July 7, 1999, Batra and his group came under intense enemy fire.

On this day, India remembers the son of his soil who did not think twice before braving – and conquered – Kargil’s hostile conditions. He led his soldiers from the front and accomplished the effective seizure of the crucial peak in spite of being in great danger.

Vikram Batra was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The title "Sher Shah" (Lion King) was bestowed upon him due to his valor and fierce demeanor during combat. Batra was instrumental in the takeover of Point 5140, one of the Kargil region's hardest and most strategically significant peaks.



With the -famous "Yeh dil maange more (The heart wants more)" chant, the Captain hoisted the Tricolor at Point 5140 before turning towards achieveing success in yet another operation: conquering Point 4875. During the operation, he helped the Indian troops achieve a significant strategic advantage at a critical point, destroyed a machine gun position, and killed five Pakistani soldiers in a close-quarters encounter. Here, while helping to evacuate an injured member of his company, the Captain was hit in the chest by an enemy sniper.

Despite his severe injuries, he motivated his squad to press on. At three in the morning on June 20, 1999, point 5140 was recorded. He passed away in Kargil, Jammu & Kashmir, India, on July 7, 1999.



Vikram Batra's bravery and selflessness have inspired generations after generations, and he is revered as a national hero. He is remembered for his famous quote, "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolor (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure." In remembrance of his memory and sacrifice, the Indian Army has named a number of institutions and infrastructure projects after Captain Vikram Batra.

