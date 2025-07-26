Kargil Vijay Diwas: Union Ministers, COAS, Families Of War Heroes Pay Tributes At Drass Memorial

By Firdous Tantray

Drass: As the nation commemorates the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas today, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Sanjay Seth among other dignitaries and families of the fallen heroes gathered in Drass town of Kargil district in Ladakh this morning to pay paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended the commemorative event where both participated in a padyatra alongside locals and students, in a symbolic gesture of national unity and remembrance. They also laid wreath at the Kargil War Memorial to pay tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi also laid a wreath at the Memorial to pay tribute to the soldiers.

Family members of Kargil War heroes were also present at the event and offered floral tributes at the Memorial. Many spent time beside the names of the fallen heroes etched in stone, capturing photos and sharing quiet moments of reflection.

At the Old Horse Polo Ground in Bhimbhat, Mandaviya, the Chief Guest of the event, interacted with Yuva Bharat Volunteers, NSS and NCC cadets, school and college students, officers, and local officials. He was joined by Seth and Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon.

Mandaviya addressed the youth, stating that young Indians are the leaders of a Viksit Bharat, and called upon them to commit themselves to the nation’s progress with the motto “Nation First.”

Recalling his visit to Tiger Hill Friday evening, he spoke of a young Indian Army soldier standing guard on the heights as a symbol of determination and patriotism, values he said every youth must carry to build a developed India by 2047.

Referring to India’s defence policy, he said, “We never initiate conflict, but if challenged, we know how to respond — and have done so with strength and dignity time and again.”

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also addressed the gathering, commending the spirit of the youth and the sacrifices made by the armed forces. He encouraged the younger generation to stay rooted in discipline and national pride, drawing inspiration from the courage of the soldiers who laid down their lives in Kargil.

Later, the Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra was flagged off from Himabass School Bhimbhat by Surekha Mahdukar Patil, sister of Kargil martyr Late Naik Mahadev Namdev Patil, along with her husband. The tribute march saw participation from over 1,000 youth, veterans, and civil society members. Celebrations continue at the Kargil War Memorial with wreath-laying, patriotic presentations, and interactions by dignitaries.

The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time.

On spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restored Indian control at every post.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought at the Line of Control on the snow-clad peaks amid relentless enemy fire. On July 26, the Indian flag was once again soaring over the mountains of Ladakh due to the efforts of our armed forces.