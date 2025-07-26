Kargil Vijay Diwas – Time To Recall Supreme Sacrifice And Bravery Of Soldiers

Gwalior/Dehradun: The Kargil Vijay Diwas that falls on July 26 is an occasion to remember the bravery and valour of India’s defence forces and those who contributed towards defending the country. It is a time to revisit the families of those who made the supreme sacrifice and those who had stood on the borders defending every inch of the motherland.

ETV Bharat reached out to some such personalities on the occasion to relive those moments of Operation Vijay when India had launched a military operation to repel infiltrators from Pakistan.

Sarman Singh of Gwalior was among those 527 brave hearts that had made the supreme sacrifice. Born in 1963 in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, Sarman Singh was the son of a Police official who had settled in Gwalior. He over-rode his parent’s advice to not join the Army.

Family of Sarman Singh in Gwalior (ETV Bharat)

During the Kargil operations, he was a part of the contingent that captured Tiger Hill. He attained martyrdom while taking on the enemies after the Tiger Hill victory.

A part of the Rajputana regiment, he had written letters to his family continuously during that period and some of the letters had arrived even after his martyrdom. These letters are the most precious possession of his family.

His brother Vihubal Singh Sengar told ETV Bharat, “The Rajputana Regiment was given the task of capturing Knoll, Lone Hill and three Pimples including Tololing and Tiger Hill.”

He related that the contingent had first captured Tololing and later Tiger Hill where the brave soldiers hoisted the tricolour. At that time some of the enemy soldiers who had survived the assault and were hiding suddenly attacked the contingent from behind.

“During this, Sarman killed seven to eight Pakistani soldiers. He was killed in a bomb that exploded near him,” Vihubal recalled.

Sarman Singh 36 at that time and left behind his parents, brother, life partner and two children. His wife recalled, “When the war was announced, Sarman Singh was at home in Gwalior. There were tears in his eyes when he left. Perhaps he knew that he would not return."

Letter written by Martyr Sarman Singh (ETV Bharat)

Letter written by Martyr Sarman Singh (ETV Bharat)

She related that Sarman would write a letter home every day. “He used to write about his activities and enquire about the well being of the family. On the day he was martyred, a letter from him came home in which he had written ‘You don't worry. We are alive. Don't believe what anyone says.’ The next day we got the news of his martyrdom," she added while pointing out that letters were the main means of communication during those days as mobile phones were not common.

Even today his son Laxman remembers the love he received from his father. He said, “I saw tears in his eyes for the first time when he was leaving although he had served in the Army for 19 years.”

Potrait of Sarman Singh (ETV Bharat)

"Before leaving, he told me to focus on my studies and not trouble my mother,” he said while pointing out that he was too young to understand the fallout of his father’s martyrdom. He said the news was announced on television at a neighbour’s house.

Vihubal said that the families of those who have made the supreme sacrifice should be encouraged in every way. “Support such families by becoming their brother, son and father.”

Meanwhile, Vikram Singh Khatri and Bhagwati Prasad of 9 Para Commandos recall with pride how the soldiers had stood for their country in the time of need.

Vikram Singh Khatri (ETV Bharat)

Bhagwati had joined the Army in 1994 while Vikram had joined in 1992. They had undergone commando training together and had gone to the battlefront together. Vikram’s entire left hand was injured while Bhagwati’s leg sustained two bullet injuries.

They recalled that around June 21, 1999 both of them were carrying out routine duties in the Kupwara region of Jammu and Kashmir when they were called to the Kargil Drass sector.

Vikram Singh Khatri and Bhagwati Prasad of 9 Para Commandos (ETV Bharat)

After acclimatizing they were told on June 29 about the operation to destroy Pakistan's mother base located behind Sando Top Hill in the sector in order to destroy the enemy’s logistics.

The team of 60 left at 9 pm on June 29 and set up a base camp near Marco Nala the next morning. The target was to climb the Sando Top Hill within the next two days despite heavy shelling from the front and then target the enemy's base camp located behind the hill.

Bhagwati Prasad (ETV Bharat)

The team moved forward on the night of July 30 to climb the Sando Top Hill. Vikram recalled, “The special aspect of the operation was to move only at night and lie low during the day. Every activity was done in the pitch darkness of the night.”

Bhagwati said that the team of commandos kept moving while facing many challenges. “There were steep snowy rocks but we kept moving forward using ropes.”

Vikram related that he led a group of 10 persons in the lead and about half of the Hill was crossed before 4 am. “After daybreak, there was so much danger that if someone needed to go to ease himself, he could not do so. After 3 pm the firing from the Pakistan side intensified but the group was sure that no one had seen them. But suddenly at 4 pm a cannonball fell on the group and darkness prevailed,” he said.

He discovered that most of the people of his group were hit and only Bhagwati and he had survived.

Vikram was brought down on a stretcher but Bhagwati told the rescue team to drag him down by holding him by the collar since he could not walk. He got many wounds on his back.

Eight persons from 9 Para Commandos made the supreme sacrifice while 12 sustained injuries.

Vikram and Bhagwati were given first aid at Base Camp at Marco Nala from where they were shifted to Base Hospital at Srinagar. But their injuries were so serious that they had to be lifted to the Western Command Hospital in Chandigarh.

Both of them retired together and are now serving with Uttarakhand Purva Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited (UPNL).

A total of 75 soldiers from this hill state attained martyrdom during the Kargil operations.

Subedar Major Nawab Wasim-ur-Rehman of Ramnagar in Nainital district is another living example of bravery during the Kargil operations. He stood firm on the front for 20 minutes even after being hit by seven bullets fired from an AK-47 on both his legs.

A resident of Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal, Wasim joined Garhwal Rifles in 1990. Having served in Kupwara, he was to be posted in Joshimath but duty called him to the snowy front of Kargil at an altitude of 4700 meters.

Wasim recalls how the soldiers had kept climbing the Tiger Hill while being showered with bullets from above in the darkness of the night.

“I was hit by six bullets in my right leg and one in my left. But I continued to fight without realizing for 20 minutes that I had been hit. It was when I could not stand up that the reality dawned on me,” he shared.

Dr. Major General Chopra performed his surgery and he was able to stand up again after a sustained treatment.

Nawab Wasim retired from the post of Subedar Major in 2019 having served the Army for 20 years. Living in Ramnagar, he has taken to coaching children in playing football for free. He is coaching more than 150 children with many of them playing at the national level.

The purpose behind the initiative was to wean the youth away from the menace of drugs while instilling discipline, self-confidence and patriotism among them through sports.

The football ground in Ramnagar gets converted into a school of values when he steps on it.

Recalling the Kargil days he said, “We just want the country to remember us. The coming generations should know about the foundations on which India stands.”

The story of Wing Commander Arjun Pandey is equally inspiring where he was involved in carrying out direct hits on the enemy targets from a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Posted at Srinagar airbase, he was well acquainted with Kargil and its surrounding areas. Flying a MI-17 Russian helicopter, he was given the special task to directly participate in the operations.

“At that time MI-17 was the only helicopter that was capable of attacking at a height of 15,000 to 17,000 feet and 92 rockets could be fired at a time. We took the first action on May 27, 1999 in Tololing and Tiger Hill area. In the afternoon we attacked the 5140 point of Tololing occupied by the enemy. The next day on May 28, attacks were again carried out on the same area in which 35 to 40 missiles were fired,” he recalled.

Since the helicopters did not have a missile protection system (MPS) at that time, the pilots were vulnerable to the enemy missiles.

“But no one backed off. We knew that our aircraft could easily fall. Still, we did not stop flying because the question was of protecting the country,” he said.

He had lost his four comrades martyred when their chopper was targeted by an enemy missile.

He said that during the decisive attack on the Tiger Hill carried out in the night, the Pakistani army suffered heavy losses and Indian forces regained control of areas including the Batalik sector.

