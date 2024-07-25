ETV Bharat / bharat

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Security Beefed Up In Kashmir Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Ladakh

Srinagar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kargil to pay homage to soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation during the Kargil war with Pakistan, security has been beefed up in the Kashmir valley as the PM will first land in Srinagar before flying to Drass.

As per the PMO statement, PM Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 AM on Friday (July 26) and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Official sources said that the PM will arrive in Srinagar by plane Friday morning and then proceed to Drass in the Kargil district by helicopter where he will pay homage to army soldiers killed in Kargilwar with Pakistan in May and June in 1999.

“Security across Kashmir has been significantly tightened in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Drass. Frisking and checking of two-wheelers by security personnel in Srinagar began from yesterday as precautionary measures,” officials said. They said that security personnel have been asked to remain vigilant and increase surveillance.

During his visit, PM Modi will also carry out virtually the first blast of the Shinkun LaTunnel Project. The PM statement said that the Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu–Padum–Darcha Road to provide an all-weather connectivity to Leh.

"Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. The Shinkun Latunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh,” the PMO said.