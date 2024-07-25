ETV Bharat / bharat

Kargil Vijay Diwas: How Pakistan Soldiers Intruded Into Indian Territory

Hyderabad: As the nation observes the 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas to celebrate the victory over Pakistan and pay tribute to the soldiers for recapturing the Tiger Hill and other peaks, here is a brief on how the soldiers of the rival nation intruded into the Indian territory.

The operation was initiated at the end of November 1998, before the Lahore summit.

In August-September, 1998 Pakistan-India talks on Siachen had ended in deadlock.

In October, 1998 Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appointed Musharraf as the army chief.

Area and posts occupied by the Pakistanis

Pakistanis intruded into Mushkoh, Dras, Kargil, Batalik and Turtuk sub-sectors, between Zojila and Leh. They crossed the LoC and intruded 4-10 km into Indian territory and occupied 130 winter-vacated Indian posts.

The infiltration plan

The tactical plan the plan was a well conceived and came as a total surprise to the Indian army.

The initial phase of Pakistani operations involved a two pronged intrusion into heights in the Dras- Mushkoh valley and along the Batalik- -Yaldor- Chorbatla and turtok axis.

The Dras and Mushkoh valley was the closest from the LC and Pakistani troops has occupied dominating heights in this region.

Posts established in Muskoh were to be used as a firm base and a launch pad for infiltration into Kashmir valley ,Kishtwar- Bhaderwah and neighbouring areas of Himachal Pradesh.

In the Batalik -Yaldor sector,Pakistani troops were to occupy tactical heights dominating the Indus river so as to Isolate this sector from Leh.

The occupation of posts along the Chorbatla Turtok axis was to facilitate capture of Turtok and subvert the local population to initiate militancy in this area.