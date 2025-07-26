'When I See Tiger Hill, I Don't Just See A Mountain, I See My Brother's Courage'

By Firdous Tantray

Drass: As the nation marks the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas today (July 26) to honour the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers who lost their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, families of martyrs gathered at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Friday to pay tribute to their loved ones.

Amid the solemn ceremonies, one man’s quiet presence stood out at the Memorial. Rajesh Bhai, the brother of martyred Sepoy Dinesh Bhai, returned to the land where his sibling had laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War.

Clutching a fragile, timeworn diary, his brother’s personal journal, Rajesh stood in silence as the national anthem echoed across Drass, not far from the snow-capped peaks that once bore witness to some of the fiercest fighting in Indian military history.

“This diary isn’t just filled with entries. It carries my brother’s spirit,” Rajesh said, his voice trembling. “It stands as a testament to his commitment, discipline and the sacrifice he made for Bharat Mata.”

The diary, which Sepoy Dinesh had maintained until his final days, contains reflections, poems and notes scribbled during moments of calm between relentless gunfire and grueling climbs. To Rajesh, it is a sacred relic, a final conversation with a brother whose courage became part of the nation’s history.

As he pointed toward Tiger Hill, the iconic battlefield where Sepoy Dinesh fought and fell, Rajesh’s voice cracked again. “When I see Tiger Hill, I don’t just see a mountain,” he said. “I see my brother’s courage, his blood, and the pride he brought to our family and our country. That memory will live with me forever.”

Before donning the olive-green uniform, Sepoy Dinesh Bhai led a different life as a schoolteacher. Rajesh recalled that his brother had voluntarily left a stable job in education, believing there was a greater purpose awaiting him.

“He told me that teaching minds was noble, but the nation also needed brave hearts willing to protect its borders,” Rajesh said. “He chose to serve with honor.”

Now, more than two decades later, Rajesh finds solace in how his brother’s name has endured in collective memory, etched not just in stone but in the hearts of those who walk through the war memorial.

“My brother brought honor to our family’s name,” he said. “His sacrifice has made him eternal. We carry his memory with us every single day.”

Like Rajesh, Ankit Dhyani also visited the memorial on Saturday to pay tributes to his father, martyr Ram Prasad Dhyani of the 17 Garhwal Rifles.

Standing proudly, Ankit said he felt what it meant to be a soldier, to be ready to sacrifice everything for the nation. "This is the first time I am visiting this place and it is a proud moment for me to come here on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Standing here today I can feel what my father and other soldiers must have experienced as they turned the war into victory. I was just three years old when the Kargil war happened, so my memories of my father are from photos only."

He expressed his wish that more such programs be organised so that the youth can be inspired to serve the nation. He also appealed to the people to respect the Indian Army.