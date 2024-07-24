Kargil Vijay Diwas: Authorities Ban Drone Use In Kargil and Drass From July 24 to 26

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Kargil district administration has imposed a ban on drone usage from July 24 to 26 in preparation for Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024.

District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse issued an order declaring the areas of Sub-Division Drass and Tehsil Kargil a "No Flying Zone" and "Red Zone" under the Drone Rules 2021. This measure is in response to a request from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kargil to mitigate any security risks associated with the visit of VVIPs to Drass on July 25 and 26.

The order, effective from July 24 through July 26, will not apply to security agencies, including police, paramilitary forces, Special Protection Group (SPG), and defence forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ladakh on July 26 to attend the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra reviewed arrangements for the visit. The grand celebrations to mark the 'Rajat Jayanti' of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war are scheduled to be conducted at Drass in the Kargil district from July 24 to 26.

The PM would land at Drass Brigade Helipad on the morning of July 26 and be received by Army officials. Modi would take a rest in the green room before departing for the Kargil War Memorial.

The PM would participate in the wreath-laying ceremony followed by a visit to the 'Shaheed Marg' (Wall of Fame) and sign on the visitors' book and inspect the museum of Kargil War artefacts. PM Modi will also sit for the briefing on the Kargil War followed by a group photograph. The PM would also interact with 'Veer Naris' (War Widows) and visit the Veer Bhoomi and also virtually inaugurate the 'Shinku La Tunnel'.