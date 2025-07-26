New Delhi: The victory of the Indian Army against Pakistan in 1999 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

Many soldiers of the Indian Army suffered serious injuries during the war, and as a result, they could not return to the army. One such soldier is ex-Major Ashok Sharma.

Sharma recalled from his home—named Kargil Apartment—in Delhi’s Dwarka, where he has lived for the past 26 years, "When the Kargil conflict started on May 3, 1999, I was given command of an independent unit."

Wounded Warrior Still Fights Daily Battle 25 Years After Kargil Victory (ETV Bharat)

"I was in Three Pimple with the Rajputana Rifles during the Kargil war. Apart from that, when Tiger Hill was being attacked, I was supporting the artillery of the entire division. After this, I suffered serious injuries during the battles of 'Black Rock' and 'Three Pimple', due to which I had to leave the Army," he added.

Ashok Sharma was only 33 years old when he left the Army. After getting injured in the war, he was hospitalised for about two and a half years.

The victory was announced on July 26, and celebrations began across the country. "Every year on 26th July, this victory day is celebrated. But for injured soldiers like us, the fight is still on. We have to fight physical pain every day. However, the joy of the Kargil victory is enough to fade all the pains".

Ashok Sharma is the third generation of his family who has served in the Indian Army. His son, after serving as a doctor in the Army, is now working in the Delhi Government.

“Son, if you come back from war, come back victorious. Don’t return empty-handed", Ashok Sharma recollects his mother as saying at their Gurgaon home in 1999. Ashok's wife, Manisha Sharma, said that they were living in the Badami Bhag area of Srinagar when the Kargil war was declared.

"When he (Ashok Sharma) went to war, I used to go for a walk in that cantonment zone every day. Bodies of injured and martyred soldiers used to come there every day. I was afraid that my husband would also come the same way. I also used to go to the temple," she said.

Manisha added that she was worried about her husband's condition when she got a call that they had brought her husband. "When I went to the hospital and saw him, he was badly injured, but I did not cry, so that his morale remained high," she added.

On her choice of a soldier as a life partner, Manisha said, "In my youth, Shah Rukh Khan's serial 'Fauji' used to be on TV. I liked it a lot. It was while watching that serial that I decided to marry a soldier".