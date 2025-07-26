Kargil Vijay Diwas: War Memorial 'Smritika' Narrates Valour Of India's 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees

Lucknow: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, when the entire nation pays homage to its brave soldiers who triumphed against all odds during the 1999 Kargil War, 'Smritika', the war memorial of the Central Command of the Indian Army in Lucknow, echoes the undying spirit of India's military heroes in countless battles over decades.

For every visitor, Smritika retells stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. Featuring busts of 21 Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees, the nation's highest military honour, the memorial is a walk-through gallery of India's bravest sons. Below each bust is a brief description of the PVC awardee's bravery and supreme sacrifice, allowing visitors to remember some of the most defining moments in India's military history.

Every day, people from all walks of life including students, civilians and even soldiers, visit Smritika to read about the gallant stories of those who put nation above self. From the first Param Vir Chakra recipient, Major Somnath Sharma, to the legendary Captain Vikram Batra of the Kargil War, these tales are a reminder of India's military pride and the cost of freedom.

War Memorial 'Smritika' Narrates Valour Of India's 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees (ETV Bharat)

1. Major Somnath Sharma: The first recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Major Sharma died fighting Pakistani infiltrators in Badgam, Kashmir in 1947. Despite a fractured arm, he loaded magazines and handed them to his soldiers till a mortar shell struck him down. He epitomised the spirit of fighting till the last breath.

Major Somnath Sharma (PVC) (ETV Bharat)

2. Naik Jadunath Singh: During the 1948 invasion by Pakistani forces in Naushera, Naik Singh fought alone after his unit was almost wiped out. Holding his post under heavy fire, he died repelling the enemy, and posthumously awarded the PVC.

Naik Jadunath Singh (PVC) (ETV Bharat)

3. Second Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane: Awarded the PVC while alive, Second Lt. Rane cleared enemy mines and obstacles on the Naushera-Rajouri road in 1948, enabling tanks to advance under heavy fire. He fought nonstop for three days with unmatched bravery.

Second Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane (PVC) (ETV Bharat)

4. Company Havildar Major Piru Singh Shekhawat: In the 1948 war, Company Hav Piru Singh's D Company was assigned to retake Tithwal Ridge. Despite being wounded and under fire, he destroyed multiple enemy bunkers before being fatally shot, and posthumously awarded the PVC.

5. Lance Naik Karam Singh: A World War-II veteran, Lance Naik Karam Singh defended his post in Tithwal (1948) after his superior officer, Major Somnath Sharma, lost his life. Despite injuries, he led the resistance and repulsed enemy attacks.

6. Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria: Part of a UN Peacekeeping mission in Congo in 1961, Captain Salaria and just 16 soldiers repelled 100 enemy troops. He was fatally wounded in hand-to-hand combat but neutralised the enemy threat before dying.

7. Major Dhan Singh Thapa: Major Thapa held his ground during the 1962 Sino-Indian War in Ladakh. He was captured and tortured by Chinese troops, but Thapa refused to divulge information. He later escaped and was awarded the PVC while alive.

War Memorial 'Smritika' Narrates Valour Of India's 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees (ETV Bharat)

8. Subedar Joginder Singh: Also honoured for his role in the 1962 war, Subedar Singh led a Sikh regiment against a vastly larger Chinese force in Tawang. He was captured, and his fate remains unknown, but his courage is legendary.

9. Major Shaitan Singh Bhati: In the freezing heights of Rezang La in 1962, Major Bhati led his men against waves of Chinese troops. Mortally wounded, he ordered his men to leave him behind and continued fighting. His body was found three months later.

10. Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid: He is known for destroying enemy tanks in the 1965 Indo-Pak war using a recoilless gun mounted on a jeep. He took out three tanks before being killed. He was awarded both Mahavir Chakra and the Param Vir Chakra.

War Memorial 'Smritika' Narrates Valour Of India's 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees (ETV Bharat)

11. Lt. Col. Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore: During the 1965 war in Phillora, Lt Col Tarapore destroyed 60 enemy tanks while commanding a tank squadron, at the cost of his own life. He was posthumously honoured with the PVC.

12. Lance Naik Albert Ekka: During the 1971 war, Lance Naik Ekka single-handedly destroyed enemy bunkers in Gangasagar, Tripura. Though severely wounded, he kept fighting until he collapsed.

13. Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon: The only Indian Air Force officer to receive the PVC, Flying Officer Sekhon died while defending the Srinagar air base from a massive Pakistani air raid during the 1971 war.

14. Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal: Just a 21-year-old during the 1971 war, Second Lt. Khetarpal fought off a full enemy tank assault despite his tank catching fire. He refused to abandon it and died fighting.

15. Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya: Major Dahiya fought valiantly in the 1971 war despite injuries and heavy odds. He led his unit from the front and was awarded the PVC while alive.

16. Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bana Singh: In 1987, Singh led a team to capture a Pakistani post in Siachen, which was later renamed Bana Post in his honour. Braving icy cliffs and enemy fire, he led a daring assault at 21,000 feet.

17. Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran: Major Pararameswar was killed in action during an ambush in Sri Lanka in 1987, but not before eliminating the enemies. Despite being shot in the chest, he continued to direct his troops and neutralised the militants.

18. Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey: At just 24, Captain Pandey led his men to capture Khalubar in Kargil. He destroyed multiple bunkers while wounded and was shot in the head during his final assault. He was posthumously awarded the PVC.

Captain Manoj Pandey (PVC) (ETV Bharat)

19. Captain Vikram Batra: Known as the 'Sher Shah' of Kargil, Captain Batra captured Point 5140 and later led the assault on Point 4875. He died while rescuing a wounded comrade. His last words were 'Yeh dil maange more' (this heart wants more).

20. Rifleman Sanjay Kumar: During the assault on Point 4875, Rifleman Kumar stormed enemy positions under intense fire, killing three enemy soldiers and capturing a machine gun post. He survived and was honoured with the PVC.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar (PVC) (ETV Bharat)

21. Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav: Just 19, Grenadier Yadav was part of the team that captured Tiger Hill. Despite bullet wounds and a broken arm, he scaled a cliff under fire and neutralised enemy bunkers. He hoisted the Tricolour on Tiger Hill. He's reportedly the youngest PVC awardee.

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav (PVC) (ETV Bharat)

The Smritika War Memorial also features three Ashok Chakra awardees from Uttar Pradesh, including Major Bhukant Mishra, who was killed during Operation Blue Star on June 6, 1984; Lt Col Harsh Uday Singh Gaur, who sacrifice his life fighting enemies in Operation Rakshak on November 29, 1994; and Naik Neeraj Kumar Singh, who lost his life in Operation Rakshak on August 24, 2014.

Lt Col Harsh Uday Singh Gaur (ETV Bharat)

