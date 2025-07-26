New Delhi: Jao jo laut ke tum, ghar ho khushi se bhara, bas itna yaad rahe, ek saathi aur bhi tha…This haunting line from LOC: Kargil aptly narrates the grief and glory of the soldiers who never returned from the 1999 war. But those who returned wounded, reminisce how life changed for them. But, they are unbroken and their spirits still high even after 26 years have passed. One of such braveheart soldier is Rajesh Hooda, an infantry soldier of the armed forces who took two bullets in the freezing temperatures and still refused to return from the warfront.

“Even after taking two bullets, frostbite at -30 degrees temperature and near-death, I was ready to continue fighting the enemy. That’s what a soldier does,” says Rajesh, at his Delhi home in Kargil Apartments. He is just one of the many soldiers who fought the 1999 Kargil War and prides to have served the country even if that means living with life-altering injuries and memories that refuse to fade.

He Bled, He Fought, He Survived: The Untold Tale Of Kargil Warrior Rajesh Hooda (ETV Bharat)

During the war, Rajesh and his contingent was not aware that they are being deployed on a mission to rescue trapped Indian soldiers from the war zone. He and six others knew that were tasked with reaching a winter-closed post, which was about a 15-hour walk through treacherous, enemy-occupied terrain. "We were told to carry ammunition, ration and requirements prepared to face the enemy any time. We knew Saurav Kalia was leading the mission. Halfway, communication network broke down. We had no information on enemy movement but there were signs of blood on the snow and footprints," recalls Rajesh adding that even though their contingent knew that 20 to 30 enemy soldiers were closing in, they kept moving forward.

When fired upon, Rajesh was the first to be hit by a bullet in his shoulder. “It was a forested area and we got to know there were land mines. Suddenly, when heavy gunfire started, I spotted a hidden enemy soldier and captured him. In the melee that ensued, I was again shot in the knees. But when my team asked if I could move, I said yes,” he recalls.

He Bled, He Fought, He Survived: The Untold Tale Of Kargil Warrior Rajesh Hooda (ETV Bharat)

About 16 of the 28 men in Rajesh's unit sustained critical injuries. Without taking the hill route anymore, they started retreat under constant fire. "But I cannot forget how we had to leave behind two comrades, Amit Bhardwaj and Rajveer," says he.

Wounded and bleeding, Rajesh and other soldiers were dragged down the mountain, some had to be tied to rifles, others half-carried by the uninjured. After hours of crawling back, they found a safe zone where first aid was administered. "One of us was given priority as he had sustained four bullets in the abdomen. I too was critical as grenade shrapnel had pierced into my waist, and frostbite made things difficult." he reminisces.

He Bled, He Fought, He Survived: The Untold Tale Of Kargil Warrior Rajesh Hooda (ETV Bharat)

The temperature was as low as -30°C and there was no water. The team members had to scrap ice to drink. My shoes gave in and my feet froze,” he says.

Rajesh was in hospital for two years after he was hurt. His family, which was unaware that he had been deployed to Kargil, was informed only after he reached the base camp. “When they were informed, my wife, who was pregnant, fell down the stairs and we lost our baby in her womb,” he shares.

Restless even during the treatment, Rajesh from the hospital bed, kept thinking about his friends who were still in the mission. "I wished I could have continued to fight the enemy till we win,” says Rajesh who was nurturing dream to return to the Army again..

He Bled, He Fought, He Survived: The Untold Tale Of Kargil Warrior Rajesh Hooda (ETV Bharat)

But that was never fulfilled due to the existing laws. "Getting a fitness certificate to rejoin the army as an infantry soldier was not easy. I tried many times. Particularly during Operation Sindoor, I wanted to serve the country again but I was not allowed.”

After recovering, Rajesh took up farming but had to return to Delhi as the government had made housing and other arrangements for the soldiers who fought the battle. He got his full salary and that made things easy. Today, his daughter is pursuing MBBS, and his son is working after completing an IIT degree.

Rajesh's father too served the Indian Army and was martyred in the India-Sri Lanka conflict. "I was six years old then. But my wish to join the Army came from the legacy that my father started.

“In the days we spent together, none of us was afraid, it was the mission that mattered. I still remember my comrades, how we shared meals, trained together, and fought valiantly. Life never mattered more than the country for all of us,” he says.