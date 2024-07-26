ETV Bharat / bharat

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Modi Defends Agnipath Scheme Amidst Opposition Criticism

Kargil (Ladakh): On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Agnipath scheme, asserting it as a vital reform aimed at modernising and rejuvenating the Indian Armed Forces. Speaking at the Kargil War memorial, Modi highlighted the scheme's goal to keep the army youthful and continuously fit for combat. He criticised opposition parties for politicising a crucial national security matter.

PM Modi emphasised that the Agnipath scheme addresses the issue of the ageing demographic within the military, a concern raised over decades in various parliamentary discussions and committees. "The average age of Indian soldiers has been higher than the global average, and the Agnipath scheme is a response to this challenge," Modi stated.

He refuted claims that the scheme was introduced to cut pension costs, suggesting that such a concern is decades away and not a motivating factor for the reform.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at opposition parties, accusing them of undermining the military's strength through past corruption scandals. "These are the same people who have weakened our forces with scams and opposed modernising efforts like acquiring new fighter jets," Modi charged.

He defended the Agnipath scheme as a necessary evolution for the armed forces, positioning it as a crucial step for national security.