Kargil Teacher Mehboob Ali's Learner Centric-Activity-Based Teaching Model Is Spurring Creativity Among Students

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh June 12: Mehboob Ali, a zoology lecturer at Trespone Higher Secondary School in Kargil is not just teaching, he is reimagining what education can look like. With simple models, local materials, and a deep understanding of his students’ needs, Ali has introduced practical, activity-based learning that has made complex subjects come alive for his students.

Ali was recently honoured with the State Award for his impactful teaching methods. His journey from being a struggling student himself to scoring just 47% in science, to representing India in Japan through the Ministry of Education, is a story of resilience, innovation, and purpose.

His approach has not only helped students qualify for competitive exams like NEET and JEE, but also sparked creativity and curiosity in classrooms where students once feared science.

Practical activity-based approach:

Whether it’s building science models to solve real-life problems in Ladakh or creating menstrual health solutions to keep girls in school, Mehboob Ali is proving that a dedicated teacher can do more than deliver lessons, they can change lives.

Mehboob Ali says, “In our days, all subjects in our primary, middle, and high schools were taught in Urdu up to Class 8. But from Class 9 onwards, everything suddenly shifted to English, which was a huge challenge for us. Many of my classmates dropped out because of this. In Class 10, only 5 out of 57 students passed. I scored just 47% in science, and people told me I wouldn’t achieve anything. But I turned that weakness into strength.”

“When I was appointed as a Lecturer, I began assessing the students and tried different teaching methods. I found that students responded best to a demonstration-cum-activity-based approach, where I used models to explain concepts practically.”

Speaking about receiving the State Award, he says, “In a place like Kargil, teachers often don’t get the respect they deserve. This recognition will help motivate other teachers. Teaching brings joy, for me.”

Sharing how practical teaching transformed learning in his classroom, he says, “Earlier, many students struggled to qualify for NEET and JEE. That’s when I decided to change my teaching methodology. I introduced activity-based and demonstration-focused learning, which sparked curiosity, creativity, and innovation among students.”

Students From Ladakh began winning competitions:

Students from the school began winning science model competitions at the national level, where they showcased innovative solutions to problems faced in Ladakh, Ali recounts.

“This shift also led to a noticeable improvement in academic performance, students from our school started qualifying for NEET and JEE. One even topped the JEE in Ladakh, and another topped NEET in the UT Ladakh. I believe teaching should always be learner-centric.”

He continues, “In Ladakh, subjects like Maths and Physics are often seen as difficult. We need to break this mindset.”

Mehboob Ali was honoured with the State Best Result Award and Principal Secretary, School Education Ladakh, Sanjeev Khirwar, who recommended his name to the Ministry of Education. The ministry sent Ali to Japan to represent India, where too he found learner-centric, activity-based teaching models, says Ali.

Talking about challenges, he says, “Our schools in Ladakh lack proper lab infrastructure. So, I teach practically using local resources. With some creativity, we can make our teaching methods innovative and effective, even with limited facilities. After returning from Japan, I adapted several of those practices in our Biology and Astronomy labs. This further enhanced student engagement and performance.”

Girl student enrolment increased significantly:

He recalls a research work on menstrual health and the development of an innovative belt powered by physiotherapy-based electricity.

“Many girls in our school used to face challenges related to menstruation. After introducing this solution, girl student enrolment increased significantly. In fact, our school now has one of the highest enrolments of girls in Kargil because we have made education more accessible and inclusive. We’ve also taught them how to use incinerators, pad-making machines, and even how to make pads at home. Many girls were unaware of how to track their menstrual cycle through mobile apps.”

Speaking about changes needed in Ladakh’s education system, he says, “First, the examination pattern needs to change. In today’s world, skills matter more than degrees. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancing rapidly, we must focus on innovation and practical learning. In Japan, I saw students in Classes 8 and 9 making candies and toffees. If our system gradually shifts from marks to skills, it will make a real difference. Thankfully, after Ladakh became a Union Territory, we’ve seen many positive changes in the education sector.”