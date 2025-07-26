ETV Bharat / bharat

Kargil Diwas: Meghwal Turns Poetic, LG Sinha Recites Sanskrit Shloka, Omar Quotes Mahatma Gandhi

Justice Surya Kant, Executive Chairman of NALSA, along with Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, launches the 'Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025' during a regional legal services conference on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Srinagar on Saturday. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: A regional legal services conference convened by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) here on Saturday brought national focus to the rights of soldiers and tribal communities. 'Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025' was launched by Justice Surya Kant, Executive Chairman of NALSA and the next Chief Justice of India, conference on the solemn occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the gathering alongside Supreme Court judges and senior officials, calling for strengthened legal mechanisms for the nation’s uniformed personnel and tribal citizens.

Meghwal, who began his speech by acknowledging the timing between sessions and lunch, congratulated the organisers for hosting what he said may be the first major public event after the recent cross-border military operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor'.

“We are close to the India-Pakistan border in Bikaner. During 'Operation Sindoor', your vigilance ensured the nation's security,” he said, leading the audience in applause for the armed forces. He repeated, “Sena ne maan badhaya hai (the Army has brought honour)."

Drawing from Indian history and philosophy, Meghwal recounted an anecdote about 19th-century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. He described how Vidyasagar once cared for an unconscious man from the Valmiki community, despite social resistance, explaining, “This man cleans our roads, but Ishwar Chandra cleans the filth from our minds.”

The minister also proposed administrative reforms to expedite legal hearings for soldiers. “Can we ensure that if a soldier comes on leave and has a court case--whether revenue or civil--it is prioritised? He should not miss his train or duty,” Meghwal said, suggesting that dedicated legal support systems be developed for servicemen.

He concluded with a self-penned Hindi poem, "Salamat rahe hamara samvidhan; Swatantrata aur samanta is ka hai adhar.” ("May our Constitution remain safe; freedom and equality are its foundation."). He said the poem was composed by him while on board a plane to Srinagar this morning.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha opened his remarks with a Sanskrit shloka, "Angen gatram, nayanen vakratam, bhojyam lavanen, jivitam dharmen. Dharm-hin jivan sobhit nahin hota. (Without limbs, a body loses balance; without eyes, a face loses expression; without salt, food loses flavour; and without righteousness, life loses dignity.)"

Sinha invoked the Mahabharata and the Supreme Court's motto Yato Dharmas Tato Jayah ("Where there is justice, there is victory"). He said India's justice system is not merely a modern institutional structure but a civilizational value system.

Referring to the post-2019 legal reforms in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha noted that 890 central laws, including the Right to Education Act and Minimum Wages Act, are now applicable in the Union Territory. These, he said, have empowered marginalised sections such as sanitation workers, labourers, Dalits, and tribal communities.