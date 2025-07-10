ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanwar Yatra Takes Off At Har Ki Pauri On Friday: More Than 7 Crore Pilgrims Expected For Maa Ganga Blessings

Kanwariyas: Shri Ganga Sabha and the officials of the administration of Kanwar Mela 2025 have geared up for smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra. During this period Maa Ganga will be worshipped and people will seek blessings at Har Ki Pauri on 11th July at 10 am.

Security arrangements have been beefed up along with other preparations, said administration officials.

There will be a three-tier security system for the fair. To ensure safe and systematic completion of the Kanwar Mela, the entire fair area has been divided into 16 super zones, 38 zones and 134 sectors.

The fair area will be monitored with half a dozen drones. Along with the arrangement of water tanks, toilets and street lighting at various places for the Kanwariyas have been arranged. Teams of the Municipal Corporations have been deployed for cleanliness drives.

Regarding the arrangements for the Kanwar Mela starting from Friday, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and SSP Pramod Dobal said that teams of the Municipal Corporation have been deployed for the arrangement of drinking water, toilets and street lighting as well as cleanliness at Har Ki Pauri, Bairagi Camp, Kanwar Track and Kanwar Bazaar.

The fair area has been divided into three zones. For the security of the fair, the fair area has been divided into 16 super zones, 38 zones and 134 sectors. Police force will be deployed after the police briefing to be held on Guru Purnima today.

Two special quick action teams have been deployed to avoid untoward and terror linked incidents in the fair. Also, the entire fair area will be monitored with CCTV and drone cameras.

To curb the hooligans in the Kanwar Mela, a ban has been imposed on the sale of sharp objects like baseball bats, hockey sticks and tridents.

More than 7 crore Kanwariyas are expected to participate. More than 4.5 crore Bhole Bhakt Kanwariyas came to Haridwar in the 2024 Kanwar Mela. This time more than 7 crore Kanwariyas are expected to attend and pay homage to the Haridwar Kanwar Mela.

The number of fair zones are being increased every year. While 12 super zones, 32 zones and 119 sectors were created in the Kanwar Mela area in 2023, their number was increased in 2024. Last year the fair area was divided into 13 super zones, 33 zones and 125 sectors. This year, for Kanwar Mela 2025 there will be 16 Super Zones, 38 Zones and 134 Sectors.

In the year 2024, as many as 2,444 policemen were deployed in the Kanwar Mela. In 2025, this number will be more than 2981 policemen on duty. Security personnel include inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, women constables. Along with this, 15 companies of PAC, 1 company of water rescue team, and 18 companies of central paramilitary forces are being deployed in the fair area.

Along with 2,981 policemen, drone teams, ATS teams, intelligence units, anti-bomb squad, women forces, water police, motorcycle teams, CPU teams as well as cyber police teams are also being deployed.