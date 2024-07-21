Kanwar Yatra: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary Hits Out at UP Govt Over Nameplate Decision

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over its decision on nameplates during the Kanwar Yatra.

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state. The order has been slammed by opposition parties and members of the ruling alliance, who say it targets Muslim traders.

Jayant Chaudhary, who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship registered his protest against the nameplate decision.

Taking a jibe at the Yogi government's decision, he said, "Should we get our names written on our kurtas too? A Kanwar pilgrim does not accept service at any shop based on caste and religion. This issue should not be linked to religion."

The RLD is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which is in power at the Centre. "I think this decision has not been taken after a lot of thought. The government should roll back the decision," Jayant Chaudhary told reporters.

"It is not right that all the establishments write their names. After all, what will McDonald's write? There is a Burger King shop in Khatauli, what will it write?" he asked.

According to Jayant, who is also the Minister of State for Education, the Uttar Pradesh government should either roll back the decision or the administration should not force it.

"The shopkeepers who want to put up nameplates on their own should do so," he quipped. "Now in Uttar Pradesh, nameplates are being put even on tyre and puncture shops. Will we now start writing on kurtas as well about whom to shake hands with and whom to hug?" he added.