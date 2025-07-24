Kanwar Yatra Ends But Devotees Leave 7,000 Metric Ton Waste In Haridwar

Haridwar: The annual Kanwar Yatra ended on Wednesday but around 4.5 crore devotees, who attended the 'Mela' in Haridwar, left behind 7,000 metric tons of waste. Authorities are working overtime to clear the garbage by this evening.

The Kanwar Mela in Haridwar started on July 11 and witnessed a participation from a significant number of pilgrims. However, the district administration and municipal corporation are now facing a tough challenge as the holy town finds a mountain of garbage. Pilgrims who attended the Mela as part of the Kanwar Yatra scattered plastic bags, empty bottles and discarded shoes and clothes across Haridwar, from the ghats to the highway. Piles of garbage have accumulated at all ghats including the famous Har Ki Pauri, parking lots, markets and the yatra routes.

Devotees thronged in Haridwar during Kanwar Yatra (ETV Bharat)

Additional Workers, Drones Engaged

Talking to ETV Bharat, Haridwar municipal commissioner Nandan Kumar said that over a thousand workers along with the municipal corporation staff have been deployed for ensuring time-bound cleaning. "Municipal corporation workers have been cleaning the premises even during the yatra. Now, they are working round-the-clock to clean the Ganga ghats, roads and bus stands. This time, around 4.5 crore Kanwariyas came to the Kanwar Mela and collected Ganga water for offering at temples. But they left behind around 7,000 metric tons of waste. Efforts are on and the cleaning will be completed by today evening," Kumar said.

Senior officials of municipality corporation monitoring cleaning (ETV Bharat)

He further said that drones have been deployed for spotting the garbage piles. "The cleaning is being supervised by drones and this is very helpful to us. Sometimes we get a better understanding about the waste when viewed from the top. Based on information received through drones, teams are deployed to the areas," he said.

Awareness on Cleanliness

Ganga ghats are being cleaned (ETV Bharat)

The municipal commissioner said along with plastic bags and empty bottles, the Kanwariyas have left behind clothes and shoes. "Now onwards, a special campaign will be run to generate awareness among devotees coming to Haridwar on keeping the town safe. Along with this, action will be taken against those selling polythene bags.

One such campaign will run in Haridwar on Saturday in which, Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority will be included. Many social service organisations along with the common citizens of Haridwar will also be included.