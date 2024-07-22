Kanwar Yatra: Delhi Police Issues Advisory Regarding Traffic Arrangements

New Delhi: The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to start on Monday, and cautioned that congestion is expected at several places.

The advisory informed that this year the expected number of Kanwariyas is about 15-20 lakhs. "The holy expedition called Kanwar Yatra commences on the first day of Sawan (Shravan), i.e., July 22, 2024. It culminates on the Chaturdashi Tithi, i.e., August 2, 2024, as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva. A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi, and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year the expected number is about 15- 20 lakhs," it said.

The advisory said that to ensure a smooth yatra for the Kanwarias, heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be diverted by UP Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24 and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura and/or towards GT Road via Apsra Border.

"HTVs except city buses will not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdra and Wazirabad Road. Heavy Commercial transport vehicles except city buses coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahadra," it said.

Heavy commercial transport except city buses coming from Loni Road (Shahadra side) will be diverted on Wazirabad Road to exit from Outer Ring Road. Heavy commercial transport except city buses coming from internal area as like Sonia Vihar, PTS Wazirabad Pusta, Pusta Road will be diverted towards Outer Ring Road via Wazirabad Road to take NH-24, it added.

"During these days, due to the movement of Kanwarias and the setting up of 'Kanwaria Camps' on roadside, traffic congestion/obstruction is experienced at several places. Generally heavy traffic congestion occurs on Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station, Boulevard Road and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokul Puri fly over, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T Point, Mathura Raod. Similarly, traffic congestion is experienced on NH-08 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station up to Rajokri Border. Due to the diversion of vehicular traffic, bound for Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur, by UP Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well," the advisory further stated.

It advised motorists to plan their movement given the diversions to avoid inconvenience and delay. "Motorists and road users are advised to plan their movement to avoid inconvenience and delay. In addition to these important roads and intersections, Kanwarias movement is observed in smaller numbers in several locations all over Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwrias and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees," the advisory said.

"The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty. During this period of the Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography/videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution," it added.

The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, it stated. The month of Sawan is famous for the Kanwar Yatra; devotees bring Ganga Jal and offer it to Lord Shiva on the day of Shivratri. Savan Shivratri falls in July or August every year. Lord Shiva is worshipped all over the country during the auspicious month of Sawan.

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Temples across North India perform puja and shiva darshan during the month.

During the month of Sawan, devotees of Lord Shiva, keep a fast every Monday to seek his blessings. While married women wish for a happy marital life, unmarried women pray for a suitable life partner, just like Lord Shiva.