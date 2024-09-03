ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanpur Medical College Junior Doctors Accuse Consultant of Misconduct, Demand Action

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Junior doctors at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College (GSVM) in Kanpur alleged that a consultant from city-based Ursula Hospital was misbehaving with them while discharging their duties. The incident assumes significance in light of the recent outcry over the rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, which has sparked nationwide condemnation and calls for stringent action against perpetrators of heinous crime.

At GSVM, junior doctors lodged serious complaints against a consultant from Ursula Hospital, alleging inappropriate behaviour, including lewd remarks made under the influence of alcohol. The principal of the medical college, Dr Sanjay Kala, has taken the matter seriously and dashed off a letter to the District Magistrate to seek action against the consultant. Dr Kala also notified the National Medical Council about the consultant's misconduct.

The junior doctors expressed their fear and distress refusing to attend Ursula Hospital until appropriate measures are taken. Dr Kala emphasised that the consultant had previously tarnished the medical college's reputation by circulating a video of students being ragged, which went viral on social media. Although a police complaint was filed regarding the video, it remains under investigation.