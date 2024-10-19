Kanpur: Minor Kidnapped, Stripped Naked, Beaten, Made to Lick Spit; FIR Lodged

Kanpur: A case of cruelty and brutality against a minor has come to light in Panki police station area. Some goons allegedly kidnapped the minor and took him to a secluded place, stripped him naked and beat him up. During this, the goons also made him lick their spit. After getting free from the clutches of the goons, the minor reached home and narrated his ordeal to his family.

After registering the complaint of the family, the police began investigation. The case is of G Block under Panki police station area. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, is an intermediate student. The accused allegedly targetted him after a dispute arose among them over repayment of a hand loan.

According to the victim student, on October 16, about four persons threatened him at gunpoint. After that, they kidnapped and took him to a secluded place. Later, they stripped him naked and made a video. After this, they forced him to lick their spit. During this, everyone beat him brutally and fled from the scene.

ADCP West Vijendra Dwivedi said that a case has been registered in Panki police station on the basis of the complaint given by the family of the victim student. The allegations of assault, abuse and obscene behavior with the student are being investigated. No evidence of the incident has been found so far. Action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come out in the investigation, the official said.