ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Kanpur Prez Election: Party Workers Present Bouquet With Shoe To In-Charge

The party announced names of the mandal presidents on Friday and some workers were annoyed after the list was released, the incident happened amid nomination.

Party workers offering the boquet with a shoe to election in-charge Sangam Lal Gupta
Party workers offering the boquet with a shoe to election in-charge Sangam Lal Gupta (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 7:33 PM IST

Updated : Jan 12, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

Kanpur: Miffed with the nomination for BJP district president election, party workers on Sunday reached the BJP office in Naveen Market of Kanpu and garlanded election in-charge Sangam Lal Gupta along with presenting him with a bouquet with a shoe in the middle of it.

A video of the incident went viral in which it is seen some party workers were arguing with Sharma who was trying to assuage them. Amid this, he was garlanded and offered a bouquet. Sharma didn't notice the shoe in the middle of it and accepted it. As soon as he discovered the shoe, he left it on the table. The workers started raising slogans in the party office.

The saffron party announced some names of the mandal presidents on Friday and some workers were annoyed after the list was released. Amid the nomination process, the workers protested it by handing over the bouquet with the shoe to Sharma.

After the episode, Sharma asked them why did they not raise the matter when the names were being finalised. The ruckus has been discussed at the BJP state office and senior leaders refrained from commenting on it.

The matter has come as a surprise to many in the district as the BJP is known for its organisational discipline and the recent feud has raised questions over the internal order of the party.

Also Read:

  1. Sharad Pawar’s Politics Of Betrayal Ended By BJP’s Poll Victory In M'Negligence Of Govt':
  2. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Over Kannauj Railway Building Collapseaharashtra: Shah In Shirdi

Kanpur: Miffed with the nomination for BJP district president election, party workers on Sunday reached the BJP office in Naveen Market of Kanpu and garlanded election in-charge Sangam Lal Gupta along with presenting him with a bouquet with a shoe in the middle of it.

A video of the incident went viral in which it is seen some party workers were arguing with Sharma who was trying to assuage them. Amid this, he was garlanded and offered a bouquet. Sharma didn't notice the shoe in the middle of it and accepted it. As soon as he discovered the shoe, he left it on the table. The workers started raising slogans in the party office.

The saffron party announced some names of the mandal presidents on Friday and some workers were annoyed after the list was released. Amid the nomination process, the workers protested it by handing over the bouquet with the shoe to Sharma.

After the episode, Sharma asked them why did they not raise the matter when the names were being finalised. The ruckus has been discussed at the BJP state office and senior leaders refrained from commenting on it.

The matter has come as a surprise to many in the district as the BJP is known for its organisational discipline and the recent feud has raised questions over the internal order of the party.

Also Read:

  1. Sharad Pawar’s Politics Of Betrayal Ended By BJP’s Poll Victory In M'Negligence Of Govt':
  2. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Over Kannauj Railway Building Collapseaharashtra: Shah In Shirdi
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP KANPUR SANGAM LAL GUPTAPARTY FEUDMADAL PRESIDENTBJP KANPUR PREZ ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.