Kannur Robbery Case Takes Shocking Turn With Woman's Murder In a Karnataka Lodge

Kannur: In a shocking incident, Darshita, a 27-year-old married woman, was brutally murdered at a lodge in Karnataka on Sunday.
Even as the Karnataka police were investigating the murder, they found that her death was caused by an explosive device having been detonated in her mouth. It was a gruesome murder.
Investigation led to the arrest of an acquaintance of the deceased woman by Karnataka police, whose identity, at this stage of the investigation, the police are unwilling to disclose.
But there was a twist in the tale that emerged as Karnataka police went ahead with the investigation.
In the course of the inquiry, it emerged that a robbery had taken place at the deceased’s home in Kalyat, Kannur, that she had left on Friday on her way to Karnataka.
The Karnataka police and the Irikkur police in Kerala police are now trying to find out if there was a link between the murder and the robbery. A police team led by the Dy SP from Irikkur have already inspected the burgled house.
Investigation revealed that the robbery took place on a Friday at the home of K.C. Sumathi in Anchampura, Kalyat. Robbers stole 30 pounds of gold ornaments and ₹5 lakhs from bedroom cupboards while Sumathi and her other son, Suraj, were at work.
K C Sumathi and Suraj returned home from work to find their house burgled and Rs 5 lakhs missing from the bedroom cupboard.
On the following Sunday afternoon, authorities received information that Darshita, the wife of Sumathi's second son, A P Subhash, who had left the house on Friday, had been brutally murdered in a lodge in Sali village, Karnataka.
Suraj, the younger son of K C Sumathi, told ETV Bharat that when he contacted Darshita after the house burglary came to light, Darshita claimed she would return soon.
However, subsequent phone calls to her were answered by a man named Appu, whom Suraj believed from the accent of his voice to be from Karnataka.
Following the robbery, Kannur police dispatched a dog squad and fingerprint experts to the house of K C Sumathi. But after learning about Darshita's murder, the police have now launched an investigation into the potential connection between the two crimes.
The friend who was with Darshita at the lodge was detained by the Karnataka police. Reports indicate there had been an argument between the two. The accused is currently providing conflicting statements, the police said.
Police suspect the murder was a result of a financial dispute.
As of now, the stolen gold and cash have not been recovered.
Kerala police await the completion of murder case proceedings in Karnataka before taking further action in the theft case.
Karikottakari CI Vinoy KJ, who is in charge of the investigation of the case, told E TV Bharat that the stolen gold has not been found yet. The proceedings in Kerala will begin only after the completion of the proceedings in the murder case in Karnataka and after interrogation of the detained youth who was with Darshita.
“The accused needs to be taken into custody. The accused is currently telling contradictory things before the Karnataka police,” said the CI. He also stated that he suspects that the reason behind the murder is the enmity could be financial transactions between the two.
Also Read
Telangana: Husband Kills Pregnant Wife And Dismembers Her In Balaji Hills
Greater Noida Dowry Death: Accused Husband Shot At, Dead Woman's Bereaved Father Wants Bulldozer Action