Kannur Robbery Case Takes Shocking Turn With Woman's Murder In a Karnataka Lodge

Kannur: In a shocking incident, Darshita, a 27-year-old married woman, was brutally murdered at a lodge in Karnataka on Sunday.

Even as the Karnataka police were investigating the murder, they found that her death was caused by an explosive device having been detonated in her mouth. It was a gruesome murder.

Investigation led to the arrest of an acquaintance of the deceased woman by Karnataka police, whose identity, at this stage of the investigation, the police are unwilling to disclose.

But there was a twist in the tale that emerged as Karnataka police went ahead with the investigation.

In the course of the inquiry, it emerged that a robbery had taken place at the deceased’s home in Kalyat, Kannur, that she had left on Friday on her way to Karnataka.

The Karnataka police and the Irikkur police in Kerala police are now trying to find out if there was a link between the murder and the robbery. A police team led by the Dy SP from Irikkur have already inspected the burgled house.

Investigation revealed that the robbery took place on a Friday at the home of K.C. Sumathi in Anchampura, Kalyat. Robbers stole 30 pounds of gold ornaments and ₹5 lakhs from bedroom cupboards while Sumathi and her other son, Suraj, were at work.

K C Sumathi and Suraj returned home from work to find their house burgled and Rs 5 lakhs missing from the bedroom cupboard.

On the following Sunday afternoon, authorities received information that Darshita, the wife of Sumathi's second son, A P Subhash, who had left the house on Friday, had been brutally murdered in a lodge in Sali village, Karnataka.