Kannada Sahitya Parishattu Moves SC Opposing Plea Against De Facto Ban On Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'

New Delhi: Kannada Sahitya Parishattu has moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in a plea, which has questioned the de facto ban on Kamal Haasan's movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.

The intervention application has been settled by senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli. On Friday, the apex court sought a response from the Karnataka government on a plea filed by Bengaluru resident M Mahesh Reddy. The petitioner’s counsel had argued that a duly CBFC certified Tamil feature film “Thug Life” is not allowed to be screened in the theatres in Karnataka. Reddy’s counsel stressed that the so-called ban under threat of violence stems not from any lawful process, but from a deliberate campaign of terror, including explicit threats of arson against cinema halls, and incitement to large-scale communal violence targeting linguistic minorities.

The application, moved by Kannada Sahitya Parishattu, contended that the petitioner Reddy herein has nothing to with the subject matter and the present writ petition is a publicity interest litigation.

The application said the plea by Reddy is wholly misconceived as he claims violation of fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(g) on behalf of the movie makers, despite the fact that the co-producer of the movie has filed a writ petition before the High Court of Karnataka.

“Additionally, the counsel appeared on the behalf of the co-producer of the movie, on instructions submitted before the high court that they themselves would not be willing to screen the movie in the State of Karnataka until the issue is not resolved by dialogue. Hence, the claim of the Petitioner herein that Article 19(1)(g) has been violated is wholly misconceived”, said the application.

Regarding Hassan’s statement, the application said, “The Applicant submits that the statements made by the actor have sparked outrage across Karnataka, especially among the Kannada linguistic community, who see such remarks as an attack on the cultural and linguistic identity of the State. The anguish expressed by the Kannadigas is not arbitrary or sudden, but a reaction to provocative conduct and statements by the Actor, which amounts to intentional or reckless speech that denigrates the dignity of the Kannada language”.