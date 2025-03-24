ETV Bharat / bharat

Kannada Big Boss Contestants Booked For Making Video With Weapon

Police said brandishing weapons in public, especially in a way that resembles a threat, is unacceptable as it can lead to panic among the public.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 6:55 PM IST

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered on Monday against two former Kannada Bigg Boss contestants, Rajat Kishan and Vinay Gowda, on charges of making a short video in a public place by holding a deadly weapon, police said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint filed by police sub-inspector (PSI) Bhanu Prakash, in charge of the social media unit of Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

According to Prakash, he along with his team have been keeping a close eye on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, X and Snapchat for some time to flag content that had the potential to disturb peace or lead to a law and order situation. When the video shot by Kishan and Gowda holding the weapon in public was seen by the team they felt it caused fear and was not safe for the public.

Vinay Gowda and Rajat Kishan.
Vinay Gowda and Rajat Kishan. (ETV Bharat)

Police said brandishing weapons in public, especially in a way that resembles a threat, is unacceptable as it can lead to panic or fear among the public. In the video, the duo looked like they were trying to scare others, even if that wasn't their real intention. The FIR mentions that they had made a video of about 18 seconds while holding a deadly weapon. It was uploaded on an Instagram account in the name of Bujji.

Among the duo, Gowda was eliminated from the house as the top-four contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 and Kishan reached the grand finale round of Bigg Boss Season 11.

Also Read:

  1. What Was Kunal Kamra Joke That Enraged Eknath Shinde Supporters? Stand-up Comic's First Reaction Following Uproar
  2. Illegal Betting Apps Case: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj Issue Clarifications Post FIR

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered on Monday against two former Kannada Bigg Boss contestants, Rajat Kishan and Vinay Gowda, on charges of making a short video in a public place by holding a deadly weapon, police said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint filed by police sub-inspector (PSI) Bhanu Prakash, in charge of the social media unit of Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

According to Prakash, he along with his team have been keeping a close eye on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, X and Snapchat for some time to flag content that had the potential to disturb peace or lead to a law and order situation. When the video shot by Kishan and Gowda holding the weapon in public was seen by the team they felt it caused fear and was not safe for the public.

Vinay Gowda and Rajat Kishan.
Vinay Gowda and Rajat Kishan. (ETV Bharat)

Police said brandishing weapons in public, especially in a way that resembles a threat, is unacceptable as it can lead to panic or fear among the public. In the video, the duo looked like they were trying to scare others, even if that wasn't their real intention. The FIR mentions that they had made a video of about 18 seconds while holding a deadly weapon. It was uploaded on an Instagram account in the name of Bujji.

Among the duo, Gowda was eliminated from the house as the top-four contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 and Kishan reached the grand finale round of Bigg Boss Season 11.

Also Read:

  1. What Was Kunal Kamra Joke That Enraged Eknath Shinde Supporters? Stand-up Comic's First Reaction Following Uproar
  2. Illegal Betting Apps Case: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj Issue Clarifications Post FIR

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJAT KISHANVINAY GOWDABASAVESHWARANAGAR POLICE STATIONBIGG BOSS KANNADA SEASON 10KANNADA BIG BOSS CONTESTANTS BOOKED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.