Kannada Big Boss Contestants Booked For Making Video With Weapon

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered on Monday against two former Kannada Bigg Boss contestants, Rajat Kishan and Vinay Gowda, on charges of making a short video in a public place by holding a deadly weapon, police said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint filed by police sub-inspector (PSI) Bhanu Prakash, in charge of the social media unit of Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

According to Prakash, he along with his team have been keeping a close eye on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, X and Snapchat for some time to flag content that had the potential to disturb peace or lead to a law and order situation. When the video shot by Kishan and Gowda holding the weapon in public was seen by the team they felt it caused fear and was not safe for the public.

Vinay Gowda and Rajat Kishan. (ETV Bharat)

Police said brandishing weapons in public, especially in a way that resembles a threat, is unacceptable as it can lead to panic or fear among the public. In the video, the duo looked like they were trying to scare others, even if that wasn't their real intention. The FIR mentions that they had made a video of about 18 seconds while holding a deadly weapon. It was uploaded on an Instagram account in the name of Bujji.

Among the duo, Gowda was eliminated from the house as the top-four contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 and Kishan reached the grand finale round of Bigg Boss Season 11.