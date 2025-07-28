Kannada Actor Ramya Files Complaint Against Darshan Fans For Trolling Her Online With Abusive, Vulgar Messages

Bengaluru: Kannada actor and former Congress MP Ramya on Monday filed a formal complaint against alleged Darshan fans for trolling her online with vulgar and abusive messages.

Ramya, on Monday evening, met Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and lodged a complaint. “I have given the details of 43 social media handles through which abusive messages have been sent to me. The Commissioner said the complaint will be forwarded to the cybercrime cell. I hope police will take suitable action,” Ramya told reporters after filing the complaint.

Ramya has been subjected to online trolling by persons claiming to be Darshan fans after she wrote on her X handle that “SC (Supreme Court) is a ray of hope for the common people of India - justice for the family of Renukaswamy.” Her post followed the Supreme Court's strong remarks on the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

For the unversed, Darshan, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering Renukaswamy with the help of his aides for sending vulgar messages to his live-in partner Pavithra Gowda, is currently out on bail. The verdict of the SC on the State Government's plea seeking cancellation of the actor’s bail is now pending for pronouncement.

Triggered by Ramya’s post, Darshan fans were up in arms against the former, accusing her of wanting to see their favourite actor back in jail, besides unleashing an online attack on the actress with abuses and vulgar posts.

Ramya said she has mentioned only those messages which she felt were more threatening to her. “Some of them issued a rape threat. Some said I should have been killed instead of Renukaswamy,” she said.

“As a celebrity, I am used to trolling. If you want to criticise, go ahead. I can understand there will be fan wars. But this type of trolling and abuse I had never experienced. It’s horrible. It made me feel that there was no difference between Renukaswamy and these persons. Imagine if they do this to a celebrity like me, what they must be doing to common women and girls. That is the reason I decided to fight these people and send a strong message. My complaint is on behalf of all women,” Ramya said.

When asked why nobody from the industry came in support of her, Ramya said she received a lot of messages from women from all over and also from the industry. “Several people from the industry sent direct messages to me supporting me. The only thing is that they don’t want to come out in the open. But I don’t need anyone’s support. At the end of the day, the feeling that I fought for a certain cause is all important for me,” she said.

She also said Darshan should have advised his fans not to indulge in such things. “It is his responsibility. He should have done it long ago. I had told him about it two years ago. If he had done this before, who knows, Renukaswamy, who is also his fan, would not have sent obscene messages,” she said.

Earlier, Chairperson of Karnataka State Women's Commission Nagalakshmi Chowdhary had written to Bengaluru Police Commissioner to take steps to take down vulgar messages and videos posted against Ramya and also initiate action against those posting vulgar comments. Film Industry For Rights & Equality (FIRE) also petitioned Home Minister G Parameshwara seeking action against people trolling Ramya online.

