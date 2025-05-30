ETV Bharat / bharat

Kangra Youth Arrested For Spying For Pakistan, Court Sends Him On 5-Day Police Remand

Kangra: Police arrested accused Abhishek Singh Bhardwaj from Sukahar village of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on charges of spying for Pakistan, after which the court sent the accused on a five-day police remand. Looking at the seriousness of the case, the national security agencies have also become alert. In that backdrop, teams of the Army, BSF, IB and NIA have also come into action. These agencies have contacted Dehra Police and sought cooperation in the investigation.

Dehra SP Mayank Chaudhary said, "The name of the youth, who has been arrested, is Abhishek Bhardwaj. We had inputs that this youth has sensitive information. Also, there is some objectionable content on his mobile. On receiving the information, our two teams started working. When we became confident that there was sensitive content in this person's phone, on that basis, we raided the house of the accused at 4 am on May 28 and arrested him."

The SP said that when we brought the accused to Dehra for questioning, we found some sensitive information on his mobile. After which, we registered an FIR against the accused under Section 152 of BNS. Some information has been deleted from the accused's mobile, which has been sent for forensic investigation. On Thursday, he was produced in Dehra court, from where he has been sent on a five-day police remand.

Information is being received from sources stating that the police have found important evidence during the remand. Many sensitive documents and chats have been found on the accused's mobile phone, some of which have also been deleted. A forensic investigation is going on for their technical investigation.

Weapons video shared on Facebook

Dehra SP Mayank Chaudhary said that the investigation has revealed that Abhishek had posted a video from his Facebook account on June 11, 2024, in which two pistols, three AK-47 rifles and rows of bullets were visible. Security agencies have expressed serious concern over this video.

Suspicious digital material was found in the accused's house

Police say that Abhishek had left college some time ago and got involved in suspicious activities on the Internet. Digital evidence of sensitive information being sent to Pakistan from the accused's mobile has been found. These facts will be confirmed after a forensic investigation.

The accused is from a poor family