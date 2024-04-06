Kangana Ranaut's Statement about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as First Indian PM Incorrect

Kolkata (West Bengal): Loose and false statements often create controversy. But both are a cause of irritation in the public unless one tries to instil that among others who are not clear about the subjects being talked about.

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut with beyond-doubt acting prowess is known for popping controversy out of nothing. Just like the other day, when she said in a television interview that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was India’s first Prime Minister, and not Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. A statement that is historically incorrect.

The statement may have been euphoric to a certain political ideology, who believes that Nehru was just a pushover post-Independence. But one who banks on history and knowledge was left red-faced despite being her die-hard fan. The factually incorrect statement made ripples across the country and has been instrumental in raising the TRPs.

For the record, Netaji was the head of a provincial government which was supported by a few world forces at that time more for their own motives, and less for India's Independence. Going by what Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Sugata Bose, who is also a historian, it will be clear that Ranaut’s statement is just a faux pas, though many would refuse to accept that.

“It [the Azad Hind government] obtained de jure control over a piece of Indian territory when the Japanese handed over the Andaman and Nicobar islands in late December 1943, though de facto military control was not relinquished by the Japanese admiralty," Sugata Bose wrote.

Axis powers across the world, that included Germany, Italy and of course the Nazis recognised Netaji's government more to oppose the Britisher than to support India's hero of the freedom movement. Also, 28 moons prior to the Azad Hind government, the Indian Independence Committee (IIC) had formed a government in Kabul, which was ditto like Netaji's, supported by a few allied powers to pursue their own interests and to keep ticking as world powerhouses.

Kabul's was a government-in-exile that had Raja Mahendra Pratap as the President and freedom fighter Maulana Barkatullah as the Prime Minister. The government comprised people who were forced out of India for decades while attempting to muster international backing to facilitate Indian independence, which was eventually achieved in 1947. For the record, Nehru became the first Prime Minister of the Independent India, and there is a contest to this historical turn of events.

Ms Ranaut may have goofed up on several counts after purely banking on her knowledge gathered through the WhatsApp university popularised by a section of the political class for their fear of being exposed of their shenanigans. Their efforts to peddle lies and foment false sentiments among people are purely to garner votes.

The rhetoric of Ms Ranaut, who is contesting the Lok Sabha Polls from Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket, is trying to inculcate among the Indians is far from the truth and belies India’s history over the 75 years after the country achieved its Independence.

There have been several attempts in the past too to latch on to power-selling pseudo-nationalism in a country of 140-plus billion, but this one from the Bollywood diva stands out in terms of faux pas. No offence meant, Ms Ranaut should revisit the history books come what may.