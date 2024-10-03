ETV Bharat / bharat

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Row With Post Downplaying Mahatma Gandhi's Role on His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut courted a new controversy on Wednesday with a social media post about Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The actor, who previously faced backlash for her comments on the farmers' protests, paid homage to Shastri on his 120th birth anniversary through a post that appeared to downplay Gandhi's stature as the Father of the Nation.

"Desh ke pita nahi, desh ke to lal hote hai. Dhanye hai Bharat ma ke ye lal ('The country does not have fathers; it has sons. Blessed are these sons of Mother India)" Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories. In a follow-up post, the actor credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying forward Gandhi's legacy on cleanliness in the country.

The post on Shastri and Gandhi has led to yet another row for the BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticising Ranaut for her "lewd jibe" at Gandhi.

"BJP MP Kangana made this lewd jibe on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Godse worshippers draw distinctions between Bapu and Shastri ji. Will Narendra Modi wholeheartedly forgive his party's new Godse devotee? There is the Father of the Nation, there are sons, and there are martyrs. Everyone deserves respect," Shrinate said in a post on X.