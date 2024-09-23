Himachal Govt Borrows For Sonia Gandhi: Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut

Shimla/Kullu (Uttarakhand): BJP’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted the Sukhu-led Congress government by levelling serious allegations against Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and said the Himachal government takes loans and gives them to Mrs Gandhi, emptying the state coffers.

In a campaign at Shalin village in Kullu district, the actor said, “Everyone knows that corruption is rampant in Himachal. Congress-ruled governments have hollowed out their states. It is surprising how the Congress party spends so much on elections. The Sukhu government of Himachal takes loans and gives it to Sonia Gandhi, due to which the state has become hollow”.

“The natural disasters coupled with Congress rule have drawn the state back to decades. I will appeal to the people to overthrow the current government. If we give disaster relief funds, it should go to the CM’s Relief Fund, but everyone knows that it goes to the Sonia Relief Fund,” Ranaut said.

Taking further dig at the state government, the MP said, “The economic condition of Himachal Pradesh is bad. The salaries and pensions of employees are being delayed. Consumers have been deprived of free electricity and water facilities. This situation of Himachal is not hidden from the rest of the country. It seems that there is a conspiracy to ruin Himachal. The state government is trying to destroy the future of children, but it’s my goal to open a big sports centre in Mandi and children who start practising early in this sports complex will be given priority”.

At the same time, Ranaut slammed Vikramaditya Singh, whom she defeated in the latest Lok Sabha elections for poor civic conditions. “The actions of the king’s son are known to everyone. People are fed up with the potholes on the roads. I will do as much as possible for my area, but the PWD minister should also do something”.

On this occasion, she raised the slogan “If we have to save the country, we have to bring BJP”, urging people to participate in BJP campaigns in large numbers and become members of the party. At the same time, she described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘Yug Purush’ who deals with situations at a micro level.