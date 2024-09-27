'Will Of God Is Paramount': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Opposes Construction Of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway In Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): After Union Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the proposed ropeway in Bijli Mahadev in Kharahal valley of Kullu district, BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, protested the move and said the order of the deity is paramount.

When she reached Chansari village on Thursday for the darshan of Bijli Mahadev, the people of Kharahal put forward their opposition to the ropeway. Assuring them, Ranaut said she would talk to Gadkari about this because modernity and the order of the deity are two separate places.

"My sister and I are from here, my home is here, so I have a special love for Kullu Manali. When he came here to take the soil samples, I told Nitin Gadkari that people here do not want this work to be done. After which he banned it, but some people are also involved in this for their own interests. If such a situation arises again, then I will not hesitate to go to Gadkari. We should not do anything against the wish of God. Modernization has its place, but in our society, the will of the gods is paramount," she said.

It is to be mentioned that Bijli Mahadev Ropeway is being constructed under the Parvatmala Yojana of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. For this, an MoU has been signed between NHLML and the Himachal government. Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway and the central government has also approved the construction. A budget of Rs 238 crore has been allocated for this.

Protesting the project, villagers have taken to the streets many times. They said the deity is not happy with the construction of the ropeway and has also forbidden it from being built. Their employment will be badly affected by this construction alongside the environmental damage due felling of many trees.