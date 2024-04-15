Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut met Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut took out time from her busy election schedule to meet the Dalai Lama, the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism. Kangana described it as a wonderful experience that she would cherish all her life.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting from BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha, on Monday met the Dalai Lama, the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism, here.

Kangana said that meeting the Dalai Lama was a wonderful experience for her, which she would like to cherish throughout her life. "The experience of divinity around the Dalai Lama was a completely different feeling. This was something that I had never experienced before," the BJP candidate told reporters.

Kangana Ranaut is busy in election campaigning these days in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. She held a roadshow and also has been the voters on a regular basis. The actor has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She even described the Prime Minister as an incarnation of Lord Ram.

Kangana is contesting against Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief and outgoing MP Pratibha Singh.

Kangana has had a verbal war with Vikramaditya many times. She had said that Vikramaditya could not threaten her. Kangana has also made several controversial statements during her campaigning. She had referred to Subhas Chandra Bose as India's first Prime Minister.

Last Updated :23 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.