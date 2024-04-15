Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting from BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha, on Monday met the Dalai Lama, the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism, here.

Kangana said that meeting the Dalai Lama was a wonderful experience for her, which she would like to cherish throughout her life. "The experience of divinity around the Dalai Lama was a completely different feeling. This was something that I had never experienced before," the BJP candidate told reporters.

Kangana Ranaut is busy in election campaigning these days in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. She held a roadshow and also has been the voters on a regular basis. The actor has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She even described the Prime Minister as an incarnation of Lord Ram.

Kangana is contesting against Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief and outgoing MP Pratibha Singh.

Kangana has had a verbal war with Vikramaditya many times. She had said that Vikramaditya could not threaten her. Kangana has also made several controversial statements during her campaigning. She had referred to Subhas Chandra Bose as India's first Prime Minister.