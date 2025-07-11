Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over Podcast Remarks On Politics And Public Service

Shimla: Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has been trolled continuously since the disaster in Himachal. Earlier, she was being trolled for not coming to Mandi after the disaster. Later, even after visiting the disaster-affected Mandi, Kangana Ranaut was targeted by social media users and opposition party leaders for her statement.

Now, Kangana Ranaut is again in the headlines for her statements, and people are trolling her. Actually, during a podcast, Kangana said something that angered people on social media. At the same time, Jagat Singh Negi, a minister in the Sukhu government, even asked for Kangana's resignation.

Actually, in a podcast, the anchor asked How much are you enjoying politics, in response to this, Kangana Ranaut said, "I am not saying that I am enjoying it (politics), it is a completely different kind of work. It is like social service, which is not my background. I never thought that I would serve the people. I am getting used to it, but it is different. Someone comes and says, "My drain is broken, get it fixed. I say, I am an MP, this is the work of the Panchayat". People come to me with the problem of the road, I say, This is the work of the state government. People say You have a lot of money. Get it done with your money."

On this statement of Kangana, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, "If Kangana Ranaut is not happy with the responsibility given to her as an MP, then she should resign immediately. So that the path can be laid for a capable personPolitics on MP Kangana Ranaut Statement. Minister Jagat Singh Negi Slams Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut. who understands the pain of the people and stands with them at the ground level".

It is worth noting that earlier, Kangana Ranaut, during her visit to the disaster-affected areas of Mandi district, had said: “I don’t have a cabinet; I have two brothers who walk with me. They are my cabinet, and they are everything to me. I don’t have any relief or disaster fund, nor do I have many officers. An MP has limited responsibilities, confined to Parliament. Still, we keep reassuring people and expressing our condolences. But those whose duty it is to act are nowhere to be seen. They are sitting silently, hiding their faces, living off the people’s money. Despite all this, whatever lies within my power and scope of work, I will seek assistance from the Centre.”

At the same time, Kangana faced significant trolling for her statement. Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh also took a veiled dig at her without naming her. In a social media post, he wrote, “You don’t need a position to help others. Whether you have a cabinet or not, what you need is strong willpower. It was disheartening to see how this entire issue was being mocked.”

